Conversion of leasehold to freehold units: Key issue to be discussed at UT Admin’s Advisory Council meeting

The issue of conversion of leasehold properties to freehold units in Industrial Area in Chandigarh will be one of the key issues to be discussed by the UT Administrator’s Advisory Council, while the standing committees of the council will also discuss the report on action taken Friday.

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will review the presentation on the matter and hold discussion on the issues raised by each standing committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council.

The issue will also be the key agenda at the urban infrastructure and planning committee meeting that will present its action taken report in the meeting chaired by the UT Administrator.

“The main issue is the demand of changing the plots of industrial area from leasehold to freehold, which has been pending for long. Most of the people from Chandigarh have shifted to Mohali or nearby areas and if this situation continues, then one day everyone will leave. Everyone is of the same opinion that whatever the fee is, it should be within the general public’s limits and it should be made in four installments and all the old notices should be scrapped,” said Devinder Singh Babla, leader of opposition, who is also a member of the urban infrastructure and planning committee.

The conversion of leasehold to freehold properties has been a long pending demand of the industrialists. MPS Chawla, President of the Chandigarh Industrial Association, said that they had also met the UT Administrator regarding the matter about ten days ago.

“We met him around eight to ten days ago and raised the issue. The Administrator is a very positive person. He has been a businessman himself and understands the problems that a businessman faces. He assured us that the administration will prepare a strategy that is beneficial for the government as well and which also does not let us suffer,” MPS Chawla said.

The Chandigarh Administration had earlier written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to give in-principle nod of approval for freehold conversion of Industrial plots in the commercial belt of the city- which are Industrial Area

Phase I and II.

It was in 1970s that the Chandigarh Administration had set up Phase I and II of the Industrial Area across 147 acres of land.

There are around 1,884 plots in both the phases, of which 700 plots are spread across more than a kanal, 443 plots are of 10 marla size, 180 plots of 15 marla and 381 plots are of 5 marla in size. The plots were governed by the zoning and architectural control.

In September, Chandigarh Housing Board had also auctioned its leasehold commercial units but only two units were auctioned and the remaining 31 did not find any takers because of the leasehold status.

ACTION TAKEN REPORT

The UT Administrator will be taking the action taken report on all the issues discussed in the previous Administrator’s Advisory Council meetings.

All the sub committees will be given 40 minutes to explain their action taken report which will be reviewed by the UT Administrator.