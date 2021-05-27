Convene all party meeting on Covid-19: Hooda

Haryana leader of opposition and former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, once again asked the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the current Covid situation and the state government’s preparedness to deal with the pandemic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Hooda said, “Why is the Chief Minister reluctant to call an all-party meeting on the Covid issue. The ruling party and the opposition have their own roles in democracy. Both sides need to work unitedly on issues of public interest and during periods of crisis like the one we are facing now. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the Chief Minister, as the head of the state, to take the support of the Opposition.”

“All-party meetings have also been convened in other BJP-ruled states to discuss the Covid pandemic, but it is beyond comprehension why the Haryana government has not done this so far. People will benefit if the state government works with the Opposition and due attention is given to its suggestions,” Hooda said.

He added, “The chief minister has all the resources and entire system works on his instructions and hence, as responsible opposition, we have always worked to bring the problems of the people to the government’s attention. Recently, there was an outcry in the state due to lack of oxygen, ventilators and medicines. We have continuously raised the issue before the government. Not only this, all our MLAs and single MP have helped people as much as possible, despite their limited resources. My party, all the MLAs and MPs are ready to cooperate in the battle against Corona. This fight can be won with solidarity and cooperation”.