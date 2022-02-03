Controversy over Bansi Lal’s ‘missing’ photo on Bhiwani university calendar

Days after a row broke out over the annual calendar of Hisar-based Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) with the Opposition alleging that photo of former PM has been “removed” from the latest calendar, similar allegations have been raised in connection with the calendar of Bhiwani’s Chaudhary Bansi Lal University.

Former CM Bansi Lal’s daughter-in-law and Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry has alleged that Lal’s photo has been “removed” from the university calendar. Choudhry said, “This shows low mentality of BJP-led alliance government.

Everybody knows that Chaudhary Bansi Lal was founder of Haryana. The BJP government won’t succeed in its efforts to erase the history because the history can’t be changed.”

A group of farmers and students also staged a protest in Bhiwani on Wednesday over the issue. On the other hand, the university administration has clarified: “Former Chief Minister Bansi Lal is hon’ble for all of us. The university follows his ideals completely. His photo has not been removed. It did not appear on the calendar earlier too. Now a demand has been raised, so it will be published on the new annual calendar.”

Earlier, in a tweet Monday, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had alleged that this year the photo of Chaudhary Charan Singh has been “removed” from the calendar. In support of his allegation, he posted calendar of this year and that of 2021. However, a spokesperson of the University had stated: “The University has always honoured and followed Chaudhary Charan Singh. This time also, the statue of Chaudhary Sahab (in picture) has been placed exactly in the middle of the calendar. Giving political colour to such a thing is unnecessary.” However, following a protest by farmers Tuesday, the university officials had stated they will get printed a fresh calendar within four days.

Meanwhile when asked on the controversies, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar said: “Such mistake should not have been committed. This is a big mistake. It should be rectified soon and a new calendar should be distributed. Action should be taken against those whoever had done this mistake. The photos of the personalities after whose name the universities have been set up must be on the calendars.”