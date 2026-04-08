Controversial self-styled godman Rampal gets bail in sedition case; to be released after over a decade

Despite ongoing legal challenges, Rampal continues to command a loyal following and remains an influential yet polarising religious figure in India. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday granted bail to Rampal, the controversial head of Satlok Ashram serving a life sentence in connection with a sedition case. Having spent 11 years, 4 months, and 20 days in prison, Rampal is now poised to be released from Hisar Central Jail-2 once the legal formalities are completed.

“The high court’s bail order will be sent to the court concerned. After that, the bail bond will be filed there. Then the order will reach the jail, following which Rampal will be released,” Umesh Kumar, Superintendent, Hisar Central Jail-2, said.

Rampal, 74, was arrested in connection with a contempt of court case emerging out of the murder of a young man in 2006, as well as a sedition case in connection with large-scale violence in 2014.