Control rooms set up for food supply, procurement in Mohali, Chandigarh

Mohali district administration has set up control rooms at the sub-division level to facilitate smooth supply of food. Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan has also issued orders that the the Restricted Movement and Curfew Passes issued earlier do not need renewal and the same will be be valid till the till the extended period of the curfew in the state.

Officials said that district level control room of the nodal officer can be contacted at 9888201787, while the district food control room for essential commodities can be contacted at 0172-2219541 or 7888556264.

The sub division level control room in Kharar can be contacted at 0160-2280222, and operator Subodh Kumar at 9478346212; in respect to Mohali the contact number is 9814049150, and the operator Nitin Sood can be contacted at 7696892956; in respect of Derabassi is 01762-297129, and Sarabjit Singh, Junior Assistant 8360170942.

The already established control rooms can be contacted at 0172-2270091 and 7814641397, while the COVID-19 medical helpline 104 is also operational. Meanwhile, sub-division wise medicine related queries (Drug Inspectors) can be contacted at 9888877203 (Mohali), 9872211756 (Kharar), 9256192655 (Derabassi). District Control Room can be contacted at 0172-2219505, 0172-2219506, 9779816600, Sub Division Control Room at Mohali 0172-2219580, Kharar 0160-2280222, Derabassi 0176-2297129, E-passes helpline number 9646599208, 9888886380 (WhatsApp) and 9878152406 (WhatsApp).

The DC said that he has directed the SDMs to remain alert.

To facilitate farmers and Arthiyas during Rabi marketing season beginning April 15 in the state, the Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh on Monday announced the contact numbers of State Control Room setup at Mandi Board Headquarters in Mohali for all 22 districts to promptly address the issues of farmers and Arthiyas during procurement operations in wake of COVID-19. Officials said that the farmers should also download ‘epmb mobile app’ to get latest information regarding the Mandi activities and e-passes for wheat procurement.

