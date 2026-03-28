Set up control rooms to ensure accurate information flow: Saini on fuel supply

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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday chaired a late night meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and senior officials via video conferencing and assessed the situation regarding the fuel supply situation.
According to a government spokesperson, Saini directed the officials that “control rooms be established in every district to provide verified updates to the public at regular intervals… The move is aimed at curbing misinformation and preventing panic among citizens.”
The CM also instructed the district administrations and all the concerned departments’ heads to take immediate steps to counter public apprehensions regarding the fuel availability.
Saini also directed the officials to maintain continuous coordination with oil and gas companies.
“Administrative Secretaries have been assigned to oversee monitoring efforts across districts, while local officials have been asked to stay in regular contact and provide timely updates. CM also urged district administrations to discourage unnecessary bulk purchasing and stockpiling of fuel and LPG,” the spokesperson added.
He reassured citizens that adequate supplies are available and that access to essential commodities will remain uninterrupted.
The Chief Minister also ordered prompt action against those responsible for spreading rumours and ‘misinformation’. He stressed that ensuring the flow of accurate information is essential to maintaining public confidence and order.
“Referring to the ongoing harvesting season, he noted that diesel consumption typically rises during this period. Officials have also been asked to engage with farmer organisations, village panchayats… to reassure them of uninterrupted diesel availability… Power Department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply…” the spokesperson said.
The CM also said the state has operationalised a dedicated helpline number and an online portal for the citizens to register complaints or suggestions, the official said.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level review meeting via video conferencing with the Chief Ministers to assess the fuel supply situation. The meeting was to evaluate the impact of the West Asia situation on the availability and distribution of petroleum products across the country.
The Haryana CM joined the discussion from Chandigarh and briefed PM Modi on the state’s preparedness.
Saini assured the state is fully alert and equipped to handle any eventuality, and said the availability of petrol, diesel, and gas in Haryana remains unchanged compared to four months ago. He said he has personally reviewed the situation with petroleum companies to ensure seamless supply.
“In a significant policy move, the state government has reduced the lease rent for laying PNG (Piped Natural Gas) pipelines from Rs. 3 lakh per kilometre… to a nominal one-time fee of Rs 1,000 per kilometre. This step is expected to ease expansion for gas companies and benefit consumers. Currently, over 28,000 kilometres of PNG pipeline were laid across the state, with further expansion planned,” a government spokesperson said.
The official also said the CM also highlighted that Haryana maintains adequate fuel reserves, including approximately six days’ stock of petrol and four days’ stock of diesel, while terminals hold nearly seven days’ supply.
“On domestic LPG availability… the state receiving around 2 lakh cylinders daily and distributing nearly 1.9 lakh. Bottling plants currently hold about five days’ stock. In the commercial segment, Haryana has over 1.73 lakh LPG cylinders in reserve, supported by the Centre’s 70 per cent allocation framework,” the spokesperson said.
Saini also said, “Haryana is accelerating its transition from LPG to PNG. So far, 3.32 lakh PNG connections were provided, the number is expected to double within the next three months.”
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