Set up control rooms to ensure accurate information flow: Saini on fuel supply

Saini also directed the officials to maintain continuous coordination with oil and gas companies.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Friday chaired a late night meeting with the Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and senior officials via video conferencing and assessed the situation regarding the fuel supply situation.

According to a government spokesperson, Saini directed the officials that “control rooms be established in every district to provide verified updates to the public at regular intervals… The move is aimed at curbing misinformation and preventing panic among citizens.”

The CM also instructed the district administrations and all the concerned departments’ heads to take immediate steps to counter public apprehensions regarding the fuel availability.

Saini also directed the officials to maintain continuous coordination with oil and gas companies.