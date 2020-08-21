Contradictory Covid test reports from PGIMER, GMCH baffle Manimajra man, health authorities

Roshan showing his Covid test report from PGI MER.

A 40-YEAR-OLD liver patient, Roshan Lal, was left confused when two Covid-19 reports from GMCH-32 and PGIMER stated contradictory results, on Thursday. The contradictory reports also left health officials in a state of confusion.

High drama occurred when a team of the health department accompanied by police personnel reached Roshan Lal’s house, compelling him to go to the Sector 46 government hospital for quarantine purposes.

Lal who had gotten a pipe inserted in his liver at PGIMER, refused to accompany the officials, showing them his report from PGIMER which declared him Covid-19 negative. He was advised bed rest by doctors at PGI. Roshan Lal’s family

members locked him inside a room.

Later, the team from GMCH-32 agreed to not take away Roshan Lal and advised him to stay in house quarantine for the next 14 days.

Sources said though Roshan Lal was tested for Covid-19 at GMCH-32 on August 17, his samples were also taken at PGIMER on August 18. PGIMER delivered its negative report on the same day, but GMCH-32 delivered it on Wednesday, stating him to be Covid-19 positive.

“My husband was complaining of acute pain in his liver on Monday. My brother-in-law and I rushed him to GMCH-32. Doctors at GMCH-32 refused to touch my husband and compelled us to first undergo a Covid-19 test. We waited for around four hours to get the test for my husband. My husband gave the samples. Then I decided to take my husband to PGIMER on Tuesday as his condition was deteriorating. At PGIMER, doctors responded to my husband in a very good manner. They immediately took his Covid-19 samples, declared him negative and gave him treatment. They mentioned the negative status of samples on the medical card of my husband and I brought him back to our home on Wednesday. Then, a a team from GMCH-32 arrived and started compelling him to go with them to Government Hospital, Sector 46. We showed them the negative report of PGI. Today (Thursday), the team again arrived, compelling my husband to go with them. Later, they advised my husband for home quarantine,” said Sukhdevi, Lal’s wife.

“A team of the health department sought our assistance yesterday. We went to Roshan Lal’s house, who had a negative report from PGIMER. Roshan Lal also showed his negative report to the doctors’ team, following which the team returned. Roshan Lal is a welding machine operator in Mani Majra and lives in the same area,” said SHO, PS Manimajra, Neeraj Sarna.

Principal Director, GMCH-32, Dr BS Chavan, was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls.

