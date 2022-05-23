Contractual MC employee beaten to death over minor road accident

A 26-YEAR-OLD contractual employee with the Municipal Corporation (MC) was beaten to death over a minor road accident in Mani Majra on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Suraj Kumar, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla, Mori Gate. The victim was also working in a wedding band, along with his family members.

Police have arrested one of the assailants identified as Rajesh Kumar out of the four. Two others were identified as Soankaar and Rahul. Police said that accused Soankaar is a wine contractor. He is the brother of a former councillor. Police said that the other accused will be arrested shortly.

The crime was captured in the CCTV cameras installed near Children’s Traffic Park near Main Bazaar. In the CCTV camera footage, Suraj was seen crossing a road when all of sudden, four men coming from the opposite direction attacked him around 11:20 pm. Sources said that one of them was carrying an iron/brass knuckle punch and hit the victim on his face. The camera footage shows the victim falling on the road and the accused kicking him. Three of them were masked and the fourth one was wearing a helmet.

“There was a scuffle between the victim and one of the assailants over the issue of a minor road accident yesterday evening. The car of the victim was hit by the two-wheeler of one of the assailants. Later, both parties reached a compromise. In the night, they again called the victim and attacked him. He was rushed to Mani Majra Civil Hospital in a private vehicle by his uncle, who witnessed the crime. Doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, family members of the victim agreed to perform the last rites of the victim after assurance from the police that the accused will be arrested shortly. A case was registered at Mani Majra police station.