Contractor works on govt rest house for VIPs, Morni villagers keep waiting for the bridge

MORE THAN two months have passed since Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid the foundation stone of the bridge so that villagers in Morni, especially school students, may not have to crawl across a water pipeline to cross over the Ghaggar river, but the work has still not started because according to the PWD officials, “the contractor was busy completing the work of a government rest house meant for VIPs”.

Harpal Singh, executive engineer of the Haryana public works department, which has to execute the work, said, “In fact, the contractor was busy with the work of the construction of government rest house which is in front of the DC camp office in Sector 1. He is almost done with it and the next task is this bridge.”

The rest house has suites for the Governor and the Chief Minister, six VIP suites and 59 rooms for officers. It is apart from meeting hall, conference rooms, gymnasiums. Disappointed villagers of the area said that each day counts for them as they still have to wade through the river. Although the water level is low, their trousers get drenched.

“Students who have to cross the river literally shiver when they reach the school. It is already so cold. After their trousers get drenched in water, we make them sit out in the sun and take classes with others,” Brij Kishore Gautam, a local teacher of the school, said. He added, “I personally took the number of the contractor and he told me that he was busy in the construction of some rest house.” The villagers stated that the situation will deteriorate in the monsoons and the government won’t be able to complete the work in just five months.

Bhola Nand, a local villager, said, “Barely five months after the monsoons are going to start, they won’t be able to construct the basic foundation as well. We will suffer the same way we did last monsoons.”

Residents of 59 villages of Morni have to risk their lives and use a four-inch-wide water pipeline over the Ghaggar river to reach their destinations. After Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of stories had highlighted the plight as to how, in the absence of a bridge, these villagers, especially students of Government Senior Secondary School Koti (located across), had to cross using a 20-foot-high water pipeline over the Ghaggar — the only way to access their school or other destinations daily — Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had laid the foundation stone on October 23. It was promised that the work will start in one week but all in vain.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma had visited the school last month and announced that the work would start soon.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sharma through his spokesperson said, “I will inquire as to why the work has not yet been started. I will get it expedited.”

The bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. It will be a two-lane 110-metre-long bridge. The height will be around 60 feet from the ground and it would help access the Government Senior Secondary School, Koti. The residents had been waiting for the bridge for decades.

This time in August, many students missed their half-yearly exams as the water level in the Ghaggar increased and students could not access their school. There are around 263 students in this school. Over 100 students have to cross the river every day to reach the school. About 60 other young men have to cross the river to reach Raipurrani, Bitna, Kalka, Pinjore or Panchkula for work or to study in colleges or pursue vocational courses.