Contract killer accused in two murder cases nabbed in Panchkula

A man with criminal records and wanted by the police in connection with at least two murder cases in Panchkula and Delhi respectively, was nabbed by the crime branch team of Sector 26 Panchkula police on Friday.

The accused, identified as Lucky Kumar (30), is a resident of Kaccha Beri road in Rohtak. His history-sheet goes upto five years back, said Inspector Aman Kumar, incharge of the Sector 26 crime branch.

“He has at least seven cases of attempt to murder, robbery and offences under the Arms Act registered against him, for which he has also been arrested. We were pursuing him in connection with a murder case that happened in June. He was nabbed from his residence in Rohtak,” the inspector added.

The accused was presented in the court Saturday and remanded in police custody for three days. “He has committed one more murder after the one in Panchkula. We are trying to know more from him and his nexus,” said inspector Aman.

In June, a resident of Punjab’s Abohar village and businessman Vinod was found dead by the Panchkula police. Upon post-mortem, it was revealed that the death had occurred due to unnatural causes. Prime accused in the case, Tarun, who is also a resident of Rohtak, allegedly had a tiff with the deceased over monetary transactions to the tune of Rs 15 lakh. Tarun was suspected to have teamed with two others, including Lucky, to kill Vinod. The crime branch team had then arrested two accused in the case who had murdered the victim. The third accused, Lucky was arrested Friday.

As per Inspector Aman, Lucky’s criminal nexus spreads in parts of Haryana and Delhi. Though he does not have a gang of his own, he became a part of the local gangs wherever his nexus spread. “The accused had taken Rs 80,000 to kill the victim in Panchkula,” said the inspector.

Reportedly, the accused was also involved in a cross-gang murder which happened on July 29 in Delhi, under the jurisdiction of the Kanjhawala police station.

