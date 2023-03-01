‘Contraband not identified’: High Court grants bail to man arrested in drug peddling case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a man arrested under an NDPS case, and stated that “a case under the NDPS Act cannot be established without firstly and most importantly identifying the contraband and therefore no court can possibly take cognizance of an offence without an FSL report”.

The petitioner in the case — Pawan alias Bablu Sighar — had moved the HC challenging an order dated September 2022 passed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Sirsa, whereby bail application of petitioner under Section 36-A of the NDPS Act read with Section 167(2) CrPC had been dismissed.

As per the case, an FIR was registered on July 14, 2022, under Section 15/61/85 of the NDPS Act at police station Sadar Dabwali, after the recovery of 14 kilos of doda post. The petitioner was arrested on February 19, 2021 and the chargesheet under Section 173(2) CrPC, without FSL report, was submitted on September 7, 2022.

As per petitioner Pawan, 60 days had lapsed on September 12, 2022, following which an application was moved under Section 167(2) CrPC, seeking bail on September 16, 2022. The same was dismissed by the trial court. The counsel for the petitioner, DN Ganeriwala, contended that the trial Court had wrongly dismissed the application filed by the petitioner seeking bail without assigning any cogent reason and despite knowing the fact that an incomplete challan had been filed.

Hearing the matter, the Bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi, stated, “In the case of Mohd Arbaz and others, the Supreme Court has left the question of law open as to whether in case of the failure of the prosecution in filing the FSL report with the challan under Section 173(2) CrPC, the accused would be entitled to default bail. The said case has been rendered infructuous as the accused had been acquitted. However, connected matters are still pending. In view of the said question having been left open at this stage, the state cannot possibly place reliance on the cases of Abdul Azeez PV and Narendra Kumar Amin to contend that an incomplete report under Section 173(2) CrPC would disentitle the accused to the grant of the default bail”

“It may be reiterated here that the aforementioned judgments are strictly not on the issue, which is before this court. The identical issue has been left open by the Supreme Court for consideration at an appropriate stage,” added Justice Bedi.

The HC, thus, said, “It would be apposite to mention here that a case under the NDPS Act cannot be established without firstly and most importantly identifying the contraband and therefore no court can possibly take cognizance of an offence under the NDPS Act without an FSL report…On the other hand, in most other cases the report of the FSL/chemical examiner/serologist/ballistic expert would be primarily corroborative in nature and there lies the difference.” The HC set then proceeded to set aside the order of Additional Sessions Judge, Sirsa, and said the petitioner could be released on bail.