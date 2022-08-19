Continue providing protection to Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab to continue providing adequate protection to Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader Vicky Middukhera, till his statement is recorded before the trial court.
A bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara disposed of the petition by Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, who had moved the HC seeking directions to the Punjab Police and Mohali SSP to provide him security as he was the sole eyewitness to the murder of his brother Vicky, who was shot dead in Mohali on August 7, 2021.
Previously, the HC had ordered the Punjab Police to assess the threat perception of the petitioner and if situation so warrants to do the needful in accordance with law.
On Thursday, Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera’s counsels – Senior Advocate Bipin Ghai along with Advocates Nikhil and Siddhanth Arora – submitted that the petitioner would be satisfied in case the current arrangement of protection continues till his statement is recorded before the trial court.
The HC said, “The present petition is disposed of with direction to continue providing adequate protection to the petitioner (witness) till his statement is recorded before the trial court. Even after that it shall be open for the petitioner to file an appropriate petition before this court seeking further protection in case he apprehends any threat to his life and liberty.”
Justice Chitkara further ordered, “The State is directed to complete the investigation and file challan at the earliest. On filing of challan, this court requests the trial court to expedite the trial without any adjournment unless those are of dire necessities.”
Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera had contended before the HC that being the sole eyewitness to the murder of Vicky, he is being threatened by the accused involved in the murder of his younger brother.
