Contingency plan devised for worst case scenario

THE CHANDIGARH Administration on Saturday chalked out a contingency plan to prepare for the possibility of 1 per cent of the total population – 12,000 out of around 12 lakh – getting affected.

“It is…expected that most such confirmed cases will get cured in due course of time and peak day hospitalisation of such active cases may be around 30 per cent of the total confirmed cases. Hence, the estimate is that we (UT administration) need to be prepared for management about 3,600 active cases of COVID-19 on the worst day of spread.”

The detailed contingency plan was made by different wings of Chandigarh administration under the supervision of Principal Home Secretary-cum-UT Health Secretary Arun Gupta. The contingency plan states, “It has been observed that many carriers of COVID-19 do not show any symptoms…and self-cured due to the immunity system. Hence, there is a possibility that such persons may not be tested at all as per protocol of testing because they have no travel history for abroad and no history of coming in the contact with any COVID-19 patient.”

As per the plan, 12 COVID-19 care centres will be used for confirmed, asymptomatic or mild cases. Three dedicated health centres for moderate cases have also been set up.

