Contesting all the seats will sap SSM of its strength

Written by Prof Chaman Lal

The question is whether farmers should contest these Assembly elections or not. Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), the newly-formed outfit of 22 farm unions, has decided to contest all the 117 seats of the Punjab Assembly. Given the kind of parliamentary system that has developed in India since the first elections in 1952, we must evaluate the chances of success in this system of farmers, workers or oppressed sections of society.

In the first parliamentary elections in 1952, while Congress won 364 seats out of 489, united CPI was the second largest party but with only 16 seats. While socialists won 12 seats, along with smaller parties, Leftists had won nearly 50 seats. That was the time when farmers of India were victorious in their struggle in Telangana and CPI candidate Ravi Reddy had won by arguably the biggest margin of votes, and all the rightist parties together could not cross 10 seats. But in subsequent elections, the Leftists never scored the second position in Parliament.

At one time, farmers were represented by Communist Party of India or by smaller Leftist groups. The success of Mujara movement in Pepsu in 1948, many stalwarts of the movement won election to the Pepsu assembly, some from even inside the jail, like Dharam Singh Fakkar, and Jagir Singh Joga. After the merger of Pepsu into Punjab, the united CPI had a good presence in the Assembly till 1962.

A lot has changed since. Politics has become a game of money and muscle power with social media playing a big role in influencing minds. To hope to gain space in such a system is a mirage. Gone are the days when trade unionists like A K Roy could win elections, when comrades or Gandhians/Socialists could campaign on bicycles or a single jeep, borrowed from some rich friend. Gone are the days when as late as 2014, upright candidates like Dr Dharamvir Gandhi could win on a party’s platform.

Although SSM is still holding on to its idealism, the fact is that the present electoral system will sap all the strength they gained during the struggle. And to regain it, will be a difficult task.

Instead of contesting all the 117 seats, farmers should have chosen five to seven constituencies, where they could have fielded their best candidates and put all their energy into ensuring their victory.

Farmers’ agitation and it success has created a new model in the present corporatized world. In the Latin American countries like Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Venezuela etc. such struggles led to the transformation of their societies into welfare states, free of the US imperial control. In South Asia too, the farmers’ movement has set a new example of resistance.

Intellectual giants like Noam Chomsky have seen hope in Indian farmers’ struggle. While taking any decision, farmer organisations have a moral duty to pay attention to not only Indian non-farming people who stood by them, but also to the sentinels of democracy.

The farmers themselves know that their struggle is not just confined to one country or nation, but is a worldwide fight against exploitative systems. They do need their strong voice even in degenerated parliamentary institutions like state assemblies, but they must not be under any delusion of being able to change the system from within. They can win the electoral battle, but that is possible only through a symbolic and limited contest. Their moral uprightness can work only in a symbolic manner. They can also set an example of a good, clean campaign by adopting the same tactics they used during their struggle on the Delhi borders. They should campaign only on cycles, tractors and on foot, not by holding ugly procession of cars, like other power-seeking parties.

(Prof. Chaman Lal is former Dean, Language Faculty of Panjab University Chandigarh and retired professor from JNU, New Delhi)