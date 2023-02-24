Contempt of court: Punjab and Haryana HC sentences ex-DSP Balwinder Sekhon, aide to 6 months imprisonment

Four days after dismissed Punjab Police DSP Balwinder Sekhon and alleged legal expert Pradeep Sharma were arrested following its orders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday sentenced them to six months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000.

As per oral orders, both will serve the sentence at Model Jail in Burail, Chandigarh. A detailed order is yet to be released by the high court.

A division bench of Justice G S Sandhawalia and Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan had issued a contempt notice against Sekhon and Sharma for allegedly circulating malicious, libellous, and derogatory videos pertaining to judicial proceedings on social media.

The high court had issued the notice following a hearing on a matter related to a drug case.

During the hearing, the high court said that it has come to its notice that Sekhon, a dismissed police official who had filed a writ petition in 2021 challenging the order of his dismissal from service dated May 28, 2021, has been circulating videos related to judicial proceedings being conducted by other judges.