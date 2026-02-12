Contaminated drinking water supply dominates Chandigarh MC’s General House meeting

Witnesses heated exchanges, protests and political clashes; F&CC members declared, key projects, including Dog Pound, cleared by House

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
5 min readChandigarhFeb 12, 2026 10:05 AM IST
ChandigarhThe matter intensified when the councillors raised concerns about tubewell motors frequently breaking down and not being repaired promptly. (representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting Wednesday witnessed heated exchanges, protests and political clashes, with the issue of contaminated drinking water supply overshadowing proceedings and delaying agenda business for hours.

The councillors raised allegations of prolonged civic failures while officials ordered fresh testing, disciplinary action and reviews of field operations. The meeting, which struggled to move to agenda items until mid-afternoon because councillors kept raising constituency complaints, reflected intensifying political friction within the civic body, even as Mayor Saurabh Joshi appealed for decorum and cooperation.

Members from several wards, including Mauli Jagran, Dadu Majra, Dhanas and Sector 52, alleged that residents have been facing dirty water supply for years without permanent resolution.

Congress councillors entered the House carrying banners and raised slogans, accusing the authorities of ignoring repeated complaints. Mauli Jagran councillor Manoj Sonkar said residents in his area were struggling for every drop of water and claimed that even the available supply was contaminated. He questioned the purpose of holding House meetings if public grievances were not addressed.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar said water samples collected earlier by the corporation had tested normal, but acknowledged that complaints persisted. He announced that samples would now be examined by a third-party agency, and action would follow based on its findings.

The matter intensified when the councillors raised concerns about tubewell motors frequently breaking down and not being repaired promptly. Senior Deputy Mayor Jasmanpreet Singh alleged that residents often call councillors because officials do not answer their phones. The commissioner said names of such officials should be provided and directed the Chief Engineer to suspend the officials concerned, stating that primary responsibility lies with field engineers. Jasmanpreet later clarified that the lapse might not be theirs.

The debate took a dramatic turn when Congress councillor Sachin Galav displayed two glasses — one with clear water and another resembling green tea to demonstrate alleged contamination in his area, triggering sharp exchanges and briefly disrupting proceedings.

Story continues below this ad

Mayor Joshi termed reports of polluted water, including an incident in which a child allegedly died and several residents fell ill after consuming contaminated supply, “extremely shameful”. He said he had sought a detailed report within 72 hours to fix accountability and warned of strict action against any negligent official.

Apart from the water crisis, the House also discussed corruption allegations. BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Singh Rana claimed some officials were withholding contractor payments without bribes and alleged that certain officers owned farmhouses in New Chandigarh. He demanded that all officials and employees submit asset and liability declarations. The mayor accepted the proposal and directed that such details be collected and presented before the House as well as forwarded to the finance department. The councillors also agreed to disclose their assets, though some showed hesitation.

Political tensions also surfaced during the House proceedings when Congress councillors waved posters accusing AAP’s Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh of breaking an alliance that allegedly enabled the BJP to secure the mayor’s post. The AAP councillors objected, leading to verbal clashes before the mayor intervened and urged members to avoid personal remarks against those not present.

Key projects cleared, including dog shelter

Despite disruptions, the House approved several development works, including Rs 41 crore for construction of parking roads in sectors 35D, 44D, 34A and 34B; reconstruction of a community centre in Sector 25D; and Rs 18.43 crore for a shelter for 1,980 dogs near the MRF centre in Sector 25 West, targeted for completion by September.

Story continues below this ad

Additional projects cleared included repairs of damaged park pathways in Sector 40C (Rs 86 lakh) and Sector 40D (Rs 89 lakh), upgrading Sector 40D market (Rs 76 lakh), and purchase of computers and printers for MC branches worth Rs 1.40 crore.

However, a proposal to convert 213 free parking sites into paid parking zones was rejected after opposition from multiple parties. Commissioner Amit Kumar had suggested a one-month pilot project, but Leader of Opposition Hardeep Singh opposed it and the mayor ultimately rejected the agenda. Joshi clarified that the city would continue with its existing 76 paid parking sites.

The House also approved steps to modernise proceedings by installing screens and headphones at councillors’ seats as part of a move toward a paperless system. The commissioner has been asked to prepare estimates, and the councillors will receive training to operate the digital setup.

Meanwhile, an official communication issued by the Municipal Corporation’s Agenda Branch confirmed that during the 358th General House meeting held on February 11, five councillors were declared elected unopposed as members of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) for 2026 under Regulation 58(5) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation regulations.

Story continues below this ad

The members are Harjeet Singh, Jasbir Singh (Ward 24), Kanwarjeet Singh, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, and Yogesh Dhingra. The committee is empowered to approve works up to Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier in the session, the AAP councillors also raised concerns about deaths of cattle in city gaushalas and demanded that an inquiry committee report be made public. The mayor assured that the report would first be presented before the House and said corrective steps had already begun after his inspection of facilities.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's AI-generated fight video
Tom Cruise vs Brad Pitt AI-generated fight video goes viral, 'Deadpool' writer reacts: 'It's likely over for us'
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
Live Blog
Advertisement