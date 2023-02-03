scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Consumer panel president’s appointment terminated, Punjab tells HC

The high court has been hearing a contempt petition.

After the compliance report was submitted by the state, the high court dismissed the matter. (Express Photo)
The Punjab government on Thursday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has terminated Lalit Pathak’s appointment as president of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kapurthala.

The information was given to the high court bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan through a compliance affidavit of Principal Secretary, Department Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Punjab.

The affidavit was filed more than four months after the selection of the president of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the non-judicial member of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was quashed by the high court, with directions to proceed afresh on a selection committee’s recommendations.

After the compliance report was submitted by the state, the high court dismissed the matter.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 02:46 IST
