Consumer panel fines hospital, doctor Rs 19.5L for ‘leaving gauze inside woman in surgery’

Hearing the matter, the Consumer Commission observed that leaving the cotton material inside a patient’s body during surgery amounted to serious medical negligence.

The Mohali Consumer Commission has held Kharar-based S K Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, and surgeon Dr Gunraj guilty after a cotton gauze piece was allegedly left inside a woman’s abdomen during a uterus surgery, leading to severe infection and a second operation in which nearly 2.5 feet of her intestine had to be removed.

The court of Consumer Commission President Kuljeet Pal Singh ordered the hospital and the doctor to jointly pay the victim Rs 9.25 lakh towards medical expenses, Rs 10 lakh as compensation for mental agony and Rs 25,000 towards litigation costs — taking the total compensation to Rs 19.50 lakh.

According to the complaint, Chanda (46), a resident of Kansal (Sonipat), had approached S K Hospital in Kharar after experiencing abdominal pain. She underwent surgery on September 16, 2020, performed by Dr Gunraj.