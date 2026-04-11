Consumer panel asks Punjab govt to compensate, pay medical reimbursement of Rs 2.90 lakh to retired attorney

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The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Punjab government authorities to pay the remaining medical reimbursement amount of Rs 2.90 lakh with compensation of Rs 20,000 to a retired deputy district attorney who underwent treatment for prostate cancer.
In its order, the commission partly allowed the complaint filed by Ajaib Singh, a resident of Sangrur, who had alleged deficiency in service after being reimbursed only a fraction of his medical expenses.
The complainant stated that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, incurring expenses of Rs 4.01 lakh. Despite submitting all bills and documents, the authorities sanctioned only Rs 1.11 lakh as reimbursement in January 2021.
The Punjab government’s Director Prosecution and Litigation and Additional Secretary, in its defence, argued that the reimbursement was granted strictly as per the Punjab Services (Medical Attendance) Rules, 1940, which limit payments to rates fixed by the government. It also contended that the complainant had submitted an undertaking agreeing to accept reimbursement as per prescribed rates.
However, the commission observed that there was no evidence to show that the detailed terms, conditions, or package rates were ever properly explained or communicated to the complainant. It held that mere submission of an affidavit without informed consent could not bind the complainant to restricted reimbursement.
The consumer panel further noted that the treatment was for a life-threatening disease and the expenses incurred were genuine and undisputed.
Terming the partial reimbursement as “arbitrary” and amounting to “deficiency in service”, the commission directed the authorities to pay the balance Rs 2.90 lakh along with 9 per cent annual interest from August 17, 2021, till realisation.
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