Consumer panel asks Punjab govt to compensate, pay medical reimbursement of Rs 2.90 lakh to retired attorney

The panel ruled that limiting payments for life-threatening illnesses based on arbitrary rates constitutes a deficiency in service. (Source: File/ Indian Express)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Punjab government authorities to pay the remaining medical reimbursement amount of Rs 2.90 lakh with compensation of Rs 20,000 to a retired deputy district attorney who underwent treatment for prostate cancer.

In its order, the commission partly allowed the complaint filed by Ajaib Singh, a resident of Sangrur, who had alleged deficiency in service after being reimbursed only a fraction of his medical expenses.

The complainant stated that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, incurring expenses of Rs 4.01 lakh. Despite submitting all bills and documents, the authorities sanctioned only Rs 1.11 lakh as reimbursement in January 2021.