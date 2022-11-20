Consumer forum stops UT restaurant from ‘serving’ hookahs

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh prohibited a restaurant in Chandigarh from selling cigarettes and hookahs in contravention to the provisions of the the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, which is trade without authorised license. However, it must be noted that hookahs have been banned in Punjab since 2018.

The commission partly allowed the complaint of a Zirakpur resident and asked the restaurant, Bargain Booze, Sector 26, Chandigarh, to pay Rs 7,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation to the complainant, for causing mental agony and harassment to him.

The complainant, Sanjay Jangra said that on October 21, 2019, he visited the restaurant Bargain Booze. He alleged that “the moment he and his friends entered the restaurant, they felt suffocated as the guests in the restaurant were openly smoking hookah. Jangra called the manager of restaurant and requested him to shift their table to a non-smoking zone, but was told that there was no provision for this.

Jangra alleged that their seating arrangement was shifted to a corner, but the same did not help as within a few minutes, a group of youngsters began smoking hookah near them. This compelled Jangra to call the manager and ask him to put a stop to the illegal activity. However, the manager allegedly expressed his helplessness and told Jangra that the restaurant offers flavoured hookahs which “is not injurious to health in any manner”.

Jangra also told the commission that the manager offered them “nicotine-free hookah”, which, he alleged, was a lie, as he smoked the hookah and found nicotine present in it. When he complained, the manager said the nicotine contents are only for “adding flavour”. He also asked to be shown the packet of the flavour, which was denied to him.

Jangra said that the manager then refused to cancel his order of hookah as well. He also alleged how hookahs containing nicotine were being openly served to the guests, including minors, without verifying their age at the restaurant. He thus filed a complaint with the consumer forum. The restaurant, Bargain Booze, was served a notice, but did not turn up for the hearing. They were proceeded ex-parte vide order dated November 26, 2019. The commission after hearing the matter held that from photographs produced by the complainant, it is clear that the younger generation participated in the consumption of hookah.