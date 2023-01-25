Consumer forum pulls up Kharar builder, told to pay resident Rs 35.50 lakh for violating sanctioned plan

The state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh directed a builder to pay Rs 35.50 lakh to a Chandigarh resident for “deviating from agreed specifications against the sanctioned plan and using poor quality raw material” for the construction of house of the latter, at New Chandigarh.

Randeep Sood of Chandigarh said that he hired the services of the Narinder Singh Builder (NSB Group), from Kharar, for constructing his dream house on a plot in Omaxe New Chandigarh, Mohali. Accordingly, an agreement was executed, as per which ultra-premium quality material was to be used.

The builder assured to hand over the possession of the constructed ground floor within six months which was on June 25, 2021 while the possession of the first floor was to be handed over on or before December 15, 2021. The complainant, in terms of the contract, paid an amount of Rs 57 lakh to the builder up to March 10, 2022. It has been alleged that the builder ruined the entire structure of the house and used sub-standard material and brands that were not in the agreed specifications.

The cement used was of very low quality that tends to peel off from the walls easily. Further, the builder failed to hand over the possession of the ground floor as well as first floor on the agreed date and left the construction in between. “All frantic efforts and personal requests made by the complainant to carry out the pending construction work and to rectify the flaws in the construction fell on the deaf ears, on account of which the complainant had to engage the services of another builder namely Home Decors and Interior Designer’s vide Agreement for rectifying the flaws in the construction,” argued the complainant before the commission.

Narinder Singh Builder, in his reply, stated that he almost completed the work and Rs 23.16 lakh is due from the complainant, which he didn’t pay and even assigned the work to another contractor on false and frivolous grounds.

The commission appointed a local commissioner who visited the premises on October 6, 2022, and after going through the agreements for the ground floor and first floor, as well as the building plan furnished to him, submitted his report on October 12, 2022.

The builder, however, filed objections to the report submitted by the local commissioner, inter alia, pleading that there were no illegality, much less deficiencies pointed out in the report and the construction was done as per the approved plan and changes were made on the instructions of the complainant.