Chandigarh Consumer forum penalises firm for selling non functional ‘penis pump’

The Chandigarh Consumer Forum has directed a Dehradun based company to pay an amount of Rs 11,040 to a Chandigarh resident for allegedly selling a non-functional ‘battery powered penis pump’ to him. The amount includes the refund of the equipment, litigation charges and compensation.

“The harassment suffered by the Complainant is also writ large. The Opposite Parties (Extender India) have certainly and definitely indulged into unfair trade practice as they ought to have initiate steps to redress the grievance of the Complainant promptly, which they failed to do and rather propelled this unwarranted, uncalled for litigation upon the Complainant,” said a three-member bench of the district Consumer Disputes Redressal Form.

The complainant, in the petition, had alleged that engrossed by the various claims and benefits for using the equipment of Extender India company, he had approached the company officials and was assured that the product was beneficial and 100 per cent satisfactory. The product Battery Powered Penis Pump costed him Rs 5040.

When he used the product, the complainant said, the same was not functional as claimed by the company. “With the cup of woes brimming, the complainant has filed the instant Consumer Complaint, alleging that the aforesaid acts amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the Opposite Parties,” the order states.

Following the complaint, a notice seeking their version of the case was issued to the company, Extender India. However, despite service, nobody appeared on behalf of company, therefore, they were proceeded against ex-parte.

The Forum thus the company Extender India to refund Rs 5040 being the invoice price of the product to the complainant, and to pay Rs 3000 as compensation and Rs 3000 as litigation expenses.