Consumer forum: GMCH-32 penalised Rs 20L after 25-yr-old dies of suspected dengue

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector-32, Chandigarh, and its authorities to pay Rs 20 lakh to a Chandigarh-based couple, for not treating their 25-year-old daughter for suspected dengue, which may have led to her death.

Rajesh Kumar Arora (60) and his wife Sneh Arora (52) stated in their complaint that on September 1, 2016, their daughter, Disha Arora, suffered from fever and remained under treatment locally till September 4, 2016.

On the intervening night of September 4 and 5, 2016, the fever returned to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and she was taken to GMCH-32 Emergency ward at 1:30 am.

The complainants through their counsel, Amar Vivek, alleged that despite dengue being on the rise at the time, the hospital authorities never diagnosed their daughter as a suspected case of dengue and gave the wrong medication, which resulted in her death on September 5, 2016.

The complaint was filed against the State Commission of UT, the Chandigarh Administration, GMCH-32, Dr Atul Sachdev (Director-Principal), medical superintendent, Dr Richa and Dr Suraj (junior residents), Dr Baldeep Kaur (senior resident), Dr Pragya and Dr Amarvir (lab incharges), of GMCH-32 and assistant director Malaria, UT Administration (GMSH-16).

The respondents, except Assistant Director Malaria, in reply, submitted that the patient arrived at the hospital in a critical condition, as admitted by them and that she had fever for at least three days before approaching GMCH-32.

They argued that this was not immediately disclosed at the time of arrival, and her condition deteriorated despite best efforts.

The Bench of Commission including Raj Shekhar Attri (President), Padma Pandey and Rajesh K Arya (members), after hearing the matter said, “Loss of a young daughter… is unfathomable. But all the same the courts had to undertake the exercise in the discharge of their duty if only to compensate the complainants to the extent payment of money could. Physical shock, pain and suffering already suffered or likely to be suffered in future by the parents of the deceased. Money is no good to them. The inconvenience, hardship, discomfort, disappointment, frustration, mental stress in life because of this loss vey material, will definitely continue in the life of the complainants.”

The Commission dismissed the complaints against Chandigarh Administration, Dr Amarvi and Assistant Director Malaria, as no medical negligence has been proved on their part. The Commission GMCH-32 and other respondents to pay Rs 20 lakh to complainant, with Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation.