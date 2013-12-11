Consumer forum fines real estate agency

The UT District Consumer Redressal Forum fined Shalimar Estates Rs 70,000 for failing to provide possession of a plot even after the complainant had deposited the earnest money.

Shakuntla Saini,a resident of Manimajra,entered into an agreement in 2002 for the allotment of a plot at the proposed Shalimar Estates in Panchkula. The possession was to be given in 2007. However,the opposite party failed to allot the plot.

Shakuntla said she had deposited the earnest money but suffered a huge financial loss in turn as the agreement was executed in 2002 and property prices had increased manifold,which is why she could not buy another plot.

Shakuntla served a legal notice to the company and asked for a refund with interest. But the opposite party neither refunded the amount nor handed over the possession.

Shalimar Estates said the complainant had deposited the instalment after the due date,which is why her complaint was considered to be barred by time.

