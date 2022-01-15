Consumer forum directs ticket booking firm, cinema to pay Rs 5,000 to resident

The Consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh has directed an online movie ticket booking firm and a cinema company to pay Rs 5000 to a Chandigarh resident for not following their cancellation policy.

Ravi Inder Singh of Chandigarh alleged that he booked two movie tickets for movie ‘Bala” on December 3, 2019 from ‘Book My Show Application’ from his mobile phone. He booked the tickets for December 5, 2019 at PVR cinemas. He made a payment of Rs 636.72 through credit card. Accordingly, the complainant received tickets on his mobile phone. Singh stated that due to ill health of his daughter on December 5, 2019, he sought cancellation of the tickets by approaching the customer care of Book My Show. However, it was denied on the pretext that the complainant could cancel it two hours prior to the show and not till 20 minutes before the show.

Singh submitted that as per the ticket, it is mentioned that the transaction can be cancelled up to 20 minutes before the show, but still the respondents rejected the cancellation request of the complainant and denied refund.

Book My Show, in reply, submitted that the complainant was informed that the cancellation policy had been revised and made to two hours prior to the show time from previously stated 20 minutes prior to start of the show. Therefore, the complainant was not able to cancel the tickets. They verbally offered him a full refund plus voucher as an exception and an email was also sent by them in this regard, but the complainant did not contact them.

The Commission after hearing the matter opined that the policy/terms and conditions existing on the date of purchase of the movie ticket must remain valid till the utilisation of the ticket. The Commission thus ordered the respondents to pay a lumpsum amount of Rs 5000 to Ravi.