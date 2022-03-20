Consumer forum directs immigration firm to pay 1.8 lakh to Ludhiana resident

The Chandigarh Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a foreign study consultation firm to pay Rs 1.8 lakh to a Ludhiana girl for failing to get her admission at a university in Scotland for higher studies.

Complainant Pawandeep Kaur, through counsel Dikshit Arora, contended before the Commission she was looking to complete her further studies abroad and sought the services of a study immigration firm named Study World in Chandigarh.

The firm assured her admission at Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland in the Business Management Course of 1 year within a period of 4 months.

On October 2, 2019, the complainant received an offer letter and was directed to deposit Rs 10,000 on account of pursuing the file and Rs 1,37,750 as first semester fees. To pay the amount, Kaur’s relative borrowed a hefty amount on loan at six per cent interest per annum and deposited the tuition fee in a bank account provided by the firm.

The firm assured that amount would be refunded if they were unable to confirm the admission. However, the complainant came to know that her name was not in the interview and when she asked for a refund, the request was denied by the firm.

Study World failed to put in an appearance and was ordered to be proceeded against exparte vide order dated September 27, 2021. The Commission after hearing the matter directed the firm to refund Rs 1,48,750 to the complainant with interest, pay Rs 25,000 as compensation and Rs 7,000 as costs of litigation.