Friday, August 12, 2022

Consumer forum asks Zomato to pay UT resident Rs 10K, provide 1 free meal

The commission thus set aside the order of the district commission and directed Zomato to provide one free meal Sharma, and pay a consolidated amount of Rs 10,000 as compensation.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 2:18:56 am
The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh directed online food delivery firm, Zomato Private Limited, to provide a free meal and pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to a Chandigarh resident for cancelling an order of pizza, which was not delivered, despite their campaign ‘Zomato users will now get their food on time guaranteed or get their money back’.

As per the case filed by Ajay Kumar Sharma on March 6, 2020, he placed an order at Italy Treat Pizza through Zomato at 10.16 pm, with a bill amounting to Rs 234 and made total payment of Rs 287.70 through Paytm, inclusive of taxes and Rs 10 for on-time delivery. However, Zomato failed to deliver the order and Sharma received a message that the order had been cancelled, along with a refund process which was initiated.

Sharma also complained to Chief Commissioner, Consumer Protection Authority, New Delhi. Even though the amount was refunded, Sharma asked Zomato to either fulfill their promise or take back their promotional advertisement “Kabhi Toh Late ho Jaata” and sought compensation for harassment, among other things. The district commission, however, dismissed his plea, which is when Sharma filed an appeal before the state commission.

A notice was duly served upon Zomato, and they were proceeded against ex parte on August 19, 2021, itself. While the matter was pending before the district court, a counsel appeared for Zomato and sought time to seek instructions, so that matter could be compromised by offering a free meal to Sharma. On the day of final hearing of the matter, he informed that he did not receive any instructions in this regard from Zomato and the matter be decided on merits.
The state commission after hearing the matter said that bare perusal of ‘on-time or free’ campaign launched by Zomato transpires that in the said document, it was specifically mentioned by the respondents that Zomato users will now get their food guaranteed on time or get their money back.

“However, they failed to keep their assurance. It is not the case that delivery was made late. Had it been the case, the matter would have been different but they cancelled the order on their own without giving it a single thought how the cancellation would affect the appellant both mentally and physically. Thus, he was deprived of food at late night hours… Had there been any difficulty in delivering the item at the relevant time, the respondents should not have made the booking, which they later-on cancelled. Thus, grave deficiency in rendering service is attributable on the part of the respondents on this account,” said the commission.

First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:18:56 am

