Consumer forum asks liquor store to pay Punjab resident Rs 13,000

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh directed a liquor store of Chandigarh to pay Rs 13,000 to a Punjab resident for failing to deliver the liquor carat he bought and not refunding the amount Rs 5,000 received from the complainant either.

Ravinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib alleged that on June 15, 2021, he visited Liquor World, a store at Sector 9, Chandigarh and purchased All Seasons liquor worth Rs 5,000. Singh said that he made the payment through his debit card but somehow it did not show as a successful transaction in the account of the store. The store then refused to deliver the liquor on that day and assured him that the delivery would be made after 2-3 days, when the amount would reflect in their account.

Singh said that after three days, on June 18, he generated a statement of account from the bank, HDFC, which showed that the amount had been debited from him. He then visited the store a number of times to collect the item or seek a refund, but neither was done. Ultimately a legal notice was served to Liquor World, but to no avail, following which he filed a formal complaint before the consumer court.