Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Consumer forum asks liquor store to pay Punjab resident Rs 13,000

Ravinder Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib alleged that on June 15, 2021, he visited Liquor World, a store at Sector 9, Chandigarh and purchased All Seasons liquor worth Rs 5,000. Singh said that he made the payment through his debit card but somehow it did not show as a successful transaction in the account of the store. The store then refused to deliver the liquor on that day and assured him that the delivery would be made after 2-3 days, when the amount would reflect in their account.

Singh said that after three days, on June 18, he generated a statement of account from the bank, HDFC, which showed that the amount had been debited from him. He then visited the store a number of times to collect the item or seek a refund, but neither was done. Ultimately a legal notice was served to Liquor World, but to no avail, following which he filed a formal complaint before the consumer court.

Live Blog

