scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Consumer forum asks cafe to pay`22,000 in 2 cases

The commission had been hearing two similar complaints against Barista Coffee Company Limited and its Sector 35, Chandigarh, Store, filed by Mohali residents Shabadpreet Singh and Parminderjit Singh

indian expressFor charging Rs 5 for a paper cup, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has penalised a café chain and its store in Chandigarh of Rs 22,000. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

For charging Rs 5 for a paper cup, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has penalised a café chain and its store in Chandigarh of Rs 22,000. The commission had been hearing two similar complaints against Barista Coffee Company Limited and its Sector 35, Chandigarh, store, filed by Mohali residents Shabadpreet Singh and Parminderjit Singh.

Shabadpreet Singh alleged that on January 9, 2021, he visited Barista Coffee at Sector 35, Chandigarh, and placed an order for hot chocolate. He received a bill of Rs 200.

After getting the product as per his order, Shabadpreet found out that the café had charged Rs 5 for the paper cup bearing the name ‘Barista’, which was added to the bill. After raising the issue with the cafe, which was not paid any heed to, he took the matter to the consumer forum. A similar complaint was filed by Parminderjit as well.

The defense was struck of vide order dated August 10, 2022, which they (Barista) did not file a reply to.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Why Modi doesn’t want to topple the H...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable
More from Chandigarh

The commission after hearing the matter directed Barista Coffee Company Limited and its store at Sector 35, Chandigarh, to pay Rs 1,000 to the complainants and deposit Rs 10,000 into the poor patient fund at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 09:31:14 am
Next Story

Shuttlers of the world beware, Japanese bullet trains are gathering pace

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close