Consumer forum asks cafe to pay`22,000 in 2 cases

For charging Rs 5 for a paper cup, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has penalised a café chain and its store in Chandigarh of Rs 22,000. The commission had been hearing two similar complaints against Barista Coffee Company Limited and its Sector 35, Chandigarh, store, filed by Mohali residents Shabadpreet Singh and Parminderjit Singh.

Shabadpreet Singh alleged that on January 9, 2021, he visited Barista Coffee at Sector 35, Chandigarh, and placed an order for hot chocolate. He received a bill of Rs 200.

After getting the product as per his order, Shabadpreet found out that the café had charged Rs 5 for the paper cup bearing the name ‘Barista’, which was added to the bill. After raising the issue with the cafe, which was not paid any heed to, he took the matter to the consumer forum. A similar complaint was filed by Parminderjit as well.

The defense was struck of vide order dated August 10, 2022, which they (Barista) did not file a reply to.

The commission after hearing the matter directed Barista Coffee Company Limited and its store at Sector 35, Chandigarh, to pay Rs 1,000 to the complainants and deposit Rs 10,000 into the poor patient fund at PGIMER, Chandigarh.