‘No hair growth even after treatment’: Clinic told to pay Rs 14. 65L to Australian national

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Chandigarh dismissing the appeal of Reviva Clinic, a hair transplant clinic at Chandigarh, has directed it to pay Rs 14.65 lakh to an Australian national, who did not had any hair growth even after the hair treatment from the Clinic.

The complainant, Grant David Alexander Lewis, had alleged that he had scanty hair on his head, he thus decided to get treatment of hair transplant from the Reviva Clinic after reading its advertisement of 100 per cent guarantee. Lewis took an appointment from the clinic and booked return tickets for Rs 75,000, and boarded from Australia on July 24, 2012 and reached Delhi the next day.

Lewis alleged that he had to spend Rs 4 lakh as treatment charges; Rs 25,000 for daily taxi charges for two weeks and Rs 70,000 as hotel rental with food. After, a week of treatment, Lewis went back to Australia on August 6, and waited for about seven months, but, there was no hair growth. Lewis had stated that on May 12, 2014, the clinic admitted its fault and promised for full hair growth without cost and offered the complainant to undergo another round of treatment. He then came to Chandigarh again on June 20, 2014 and underwent second round of treatment for ten days. But he again did not found any growth of hair. Following which Lewis filed a complaint at the Chandigarh Forum.

The Reviva Clinic in reply had submitted that the complainant had given written consent for anesthesia and in the hair transplant treatment it was referred that even after treatment hair may not grow.

The forum in December 2018, allowing the case of Lewis, had directed the clinic to refund Rs 4 lakh, pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation, however the Reviva Clinic moved an appeal against the forum order at the commission, whereas the complainant also moved an appeal for enhancement of the compensation amount.

The commission, on the argument of Reviva Clinic that before undertaking the surgeries the consent memos were signed by the complainant as per which it is not possible to guarantee a successful result, the commission held that “…It is a consent memo signed in the relationship of a doctor and patient at the operation table where the patient is always under influence of a doctor and his fear while the contra claim as has been referred supra by way of advertisement and brochure uploaded on the internet had assured the complainant with 100% success rate and it was guaranteed. Now a somersault was taken by the OP (Reviva Clinic) just to defend itself or deceive the complainant on the operation table itself that it is not possible to guarantee a successful result. This consent form is under pressure and it cannot be used in this situation reading in combination with the guarantee brochure as referred by us in the foregoing paragraphs. In this particular situation and the record, consent letters will not come to the rescue of the OP – a qualified internationally famed doctor in the field…”

Regarding the appeal of Lewis for enhancement, the commission held that for filing this appeal for enhancement, the complainant again had to visit India in July, 2019. He must have paid certain amount of litigation expenses for filing and appearing in this appeal on his behalf to his counsel. Not only this, the clinic filed appeal first and dragged the complainant to this commission to defend the same.

The commission in the judgment released on March 5, directed Reviva Clinic to refund Rs 4 lakh with interest of 9 per cent from date of receipt, and to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation and Rs 65,000 as cost of litigation.

