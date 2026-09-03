Consumer Commission orders attachment of Sushma Chandigarh Grande for recovery of dues

The couple had approached the Commission over their 1,885-square-foot unit in Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Zirakpur. (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, Mohali, to attach the entire Sushma Chandigarh Grande project on the Chandigarh-Ambala Highway in Zirakpur and appoint a receiver to recover the decretal amount from Sushma Buildtech Limited and its directors.

The direction was issued by the Commission on August 31, 2026, after noting that no compliance had been made with its earlier order and that none of the judgment debtors’ representatives had appeared despite being served. The Commission consequently proceeded against them ex parte.

The execution application was filed by decree holder Munisha Sharma through her counsel, advocate Arihant Goel, following an order passed by the Commission on September 20, 2024.