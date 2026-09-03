Consumer Commission orders attachment of Sushma Chandigarh Grande for recovery of dues

Move follows non-compliance with 2024 order directing Sushma Buildtech to hand over possession and pay compensation to couple

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhSep 3, 2026 02:40 PM IST
The complainant had applied for a flat in ‘The Heartsong’ project in Sector 108 off the upper Dwarka expressway, in November 2012. (Express Photo)The couple had approached the Commission over their 1,885-square-foot unit in Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Zirakpur. (Express Photo)
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The Chandigarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, Mohali, to attach the entire Sushma Chandigarh Grande project on the Chandigarh-Ambala Highway in Zirakpur and appoint a receiver to recover the decretal amount from Sushma Buildtech Limited and its directors.

The direction was issued by the Commission on August 31, 2026, after noting that no compliance had been made with its earlier order and that none of the judgment debtors’ representatives had appeared despite being served. The Commission consequently proceeded against them ex parte.

The execution application was filed by decree holder Munisha Sharma through her counsel, advocate Arihant Goel, following an order passed by the Commission on September 20, 2024.

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In that order, the Commission had directed Sushma Buildtech Limited, its Managing Director Binder Pal Mittal and directors Pardeep Kumar and Bharat Mittal to hand over actual physical possession of the residential unit to the complainants.

The couple had approached the Commission over their 1,885-square-foot unit in Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Zirakpur. They had stated that they had paid Rs 90 lakh towards the total sale consideration of Rs 1.01 crore but had not been given possession within the stipulated period.

The Commission had directed the opposite parties to “deliver actual physical possession of the unit in question, to the complainants complete in all respects”.

It had also ordered payment of interest at 9 per cent per annum on the amount deposited by the complainants from July 1, 2020, to September 20, 2024. For the period thereafter, it directed payment of 9 per cent interest on the Rs 90 lakh deposited by the couple from September 21, 2024, until actual delivery of possession.

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The Commission had additionally awarded Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

In the latest execution proceedings, the Commission noted that counsel for the decree holder had sought permission to file a fresh calculation sheet and directed that it be submitted on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector, Mohali, has been directed to attach the entire project situated at Sushma Chandigarh Grande, Chandigarh-Ambala Highway, Zirakpur, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and appoint a receiver for recovery of the decretal amount.

The Deputy Commissioner has also been directed to submit a compliance report to the Commission on or before the next hearing.

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The Commission directed that the decretal amount “be treated as arrear of land revenue and be recovered from the judgment debtors”.

The judgment debtors have also been restrained from creating any third-party interest in the property in dispute.

The order, however, clarified that if the complainants had taken a housing loan from a bank or financial institution to pay for the property, the lender would have the first charge on the amount recovered, to the extent of the outstanding amount due from the complainants as on the date of the order.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on September 14, 2026.

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Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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