Punjab: Construction workers, khet mazdoor approached to work in grain markets

Mohan Singh, a construction worker from Adampur, has been approached by arhtiya Gagandeep Singh of Adampur grain market to work for him during wheat procurement season. He is ready to work there, but hesitant to stay in the mandis for 40-45 days as suggested by the government because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Joginder Singh, MNREGA worker of Alawalpur, has also been asked by his village arhtiya to work as labour for loading of wheat gunny bags onto trucks which will transport the wheat to the government’s godowns.

Sibo, a woman who works in the potato fields during harvesting, is now also working on cleaning the wheat in the grain market of Nakodar.

All these daily wagers have never worked in grain markets before. But this year, arhtiyas (commission agents, the link between the farmers and buyers of their produce) have been contacting them to work in the mandis. The reason is non-availability of migrants from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar. Ninety per cent of the labourers who come to Punjab to work in grain markets during wheat and paddy season, come from these two states.

Ahead of wheat procurement, the Punjab government was not only dependent on arhtiyas for arranging over 2 lakh labourers required at the nearly 4,000 purchase centres including 152 main grain markets, 1,700 purchase centres and nearly 2,000 newly created purchase places which included the premises of rice-shellers, but also the farmers’ entry, exit and maintaining of social distancing among labourers working in the mandis.

Though 5 lakh MNREGA workers out of total active workers of nearly 18 lakh ( though total registered MNREGA workers are 28.26 lakh in Punjab) are available in Punjab, most are not physically fit for grain market work, said an arhtiya.

“With no labour coming from UP and Bihar, we are arranging for construction workers, MNREGA workers, khet mazdoor (farm labour) to work at the mandis as we have no option and government had told us to make all these arrangements,” said Harbansh Singh Rosha, president of Khanna grain market, one of the biggest in the state. Khanna Mandi has around 270 shops of arhtiyas and 5 to 8 labourers are being engaged by them for wheat season.

“I will be going to pick 10 labourers from Nakodar tomorrow, they had come from West Bengal during the potato harvesting season in February-March and could not go back due to lockdown,” said arhtiya Ggagandeep Singh of Adampur Mandi, adding that he would need at least 40 labourers but will have to work with 20 only this season. He said migrants are ready to live in the mandis during procurement but the local labour is not ready and the government has asked to make them stay in the mandis itself.

President of the Federation of Arhtiya Association Punjab Vijay Kalra said they are supporting the government in every way possible because every arhtiya has 10 to 100 farmers each linked to them and the arhtiyas know better when it comes to managing the limited entry of labourers as well as farmers in mandis and purchase centres. “We are engaging all types of labour available to us. Grain market labour are trained and knows how to walk into trucks with 37 kgs bag on their backs while loading, but we have no option,” he said.

Farmer organisations of Punjab said that the state government, which is mostly dependent on arhtiyas, could have involved other departments for smooth procurement as total dependence on the arhtiya may create problems at the foundation level. Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Dakuanda, General Secretary, Jagmohan Singh, said they welcome the Punjab government’s move to ask DCs to make more and more purchase centres as per the need of social distancing, but the government should also procure one farmer’s produce in one day because it will save them from making several rounds to the mandi to sell the entire crop. He also said that clusters can be created at the village level, where after weighing, the crop of a farmer can be stored in the created purchase centre.

Singh added that there are cooperative societies across the state at the village level which also have large spaces which can be used for storing crop.

Arthiya group plans boycott of procurement

A group of arhtiyas plans to boycott wheat procurement if their demands are not met. They said they have demanded three things from government — one, to clear the pending Rs 200 crore commission of the arhtiyas of paddy season 2019-20, second, insurance for labourers working in the mandis and third, to make payments to farmers after deducting the advance given to farmers by arhtiyas.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, former president of Punjab Mandi Board and president of Punjab Arhtiya Association said arhtiyas under a joint struggle committee have given the government time till April 20 to meet their demands.

