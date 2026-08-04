Construction of highway spur connecting NH-205A to Zirakpur bypass to begin in Dec

The construction of the 10.30-km spur (PR-07) — connecting the Ambala-Chandigarh section of the National Highway (NH) 205A to Zirakpur bypass — is set to begin in December this year, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) targeting completion within two years.

A spur is a small section that splits off from a main highway to connect commuters to a particular destination.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, whose foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, is being developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). According to the details, the project has been awarded to M/s Ceigall Infra Ltd for its execution.

HAM is a public-private partnership model used by the government, especially for highway projects, to reduce financial risk for private developers while ensuring timely construction.

The government (through the NHAI) will give 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer during the construction period in stages while the private developer will finance the remaining 60 per cent, construct the highway, and is responsible for its maintenance for a specified period.

After the road is completed, the NHAI repays the developer’s investment through fixed semi-annual annuity payments, along with interest, over the concession period.

This stretch is expected to become a key missing link in the proposed Tricity Ring Road and aims to provide a seamless bypass for long-distance traffic around Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

While speaking to The Indian Express, NHAI project director Aashim Bansal said that the project would allow long-distance traffic travelling from Ambala towards Chandigarh and beyond to bypass the congestion-prone urban stretches of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

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“Vehicles will be routed directly to the Zirakpur bypass and Aerocity without entering these towns, significantly reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs while improving road safety,” he said, adding that nearly 20,000 vehicles will be diverted daily away from the congestion-prone urban stretches of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

By providing a direct, access-controlled connection to the Zirakpur bypass and Aerocity, the corridor will enable through traffic and freight vehicles to avoid entering densely populated areas, reducing travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions while improving road safety and traffic flow.

“The 10.30-km corridor has been designed as a fully access-controlled six-lane greenfield highway with grade-separated interchanges, eliminating at-grade intersections and separating through traffic from local urban traffic. This is expected to improve the operational efficiency of the Zirakpur bypass while easing congestion across the Tricity road network,” Bansal added.

Officials said the PR-07 Spur is an integral component of the planned Tricity Ring Road, which aims to provide uninterrupted, high-capacity movement around the Chandigarh urban agglomeration. Once completed, the link will enable through traffic and freight vehicles to bypass Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali entirely, reducing pressure on city roads.

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Apart from improving regional connectivity, the project is also expected to boost logistics efficiency, attract investment and support economic growth in the surrounding areas by strengthening the highway infrastructure network.