Construction of highway spur connecting NH-205A to Zirakpur bypass to begin in Dec

NHAI targets completion in two years

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readLudhianaAug 4, 2026 10:36 AM IST
chandigarh - ambala highwayThis stretch is expected to become a key missing link in the proposed Tricity Ring Road and aims to provide a seamless bypass for long-distance traffic around Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. (Express Archive(
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The construction of the 10.30-km spur (PR-07) — connecting the Ambala-Chandigarh section of the National Highway (NH) 205A to Zirakpur bypass — is set to begin in December this year, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) targeting completion within two years.
A spur is a small section that splits off from a main highway to connect commuters to a particular destination.

The six-lane greenfield corridor, whose foundation was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July, is being developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). According to the details, the project has been awarded to M/s Ceigall Infra Ltd for its execution.

HAM is a public-private partnership model used by the government, especially for highway projects, to reduce financial risk for private developers while ensuring timely construction.

The government (through the NHAI) will give 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer during the construction period in stages while the private developer will finance the remaining 60 per cent, construct the highway, and is responsible for its maintenance for a specified period.

After the road is completed, the NHAI repays the developer’s investment through fixed semi-annual annuity payments, along with interest, over the concession period.

This stretch is expected to become a key missing link in the proposed Tricity Ring Road and aims to provide a seamless bypass for long-distance traffic around Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali.

While speaking to The Indian Express, NHAI project director Aashim Bansal said that the project would allow long-distance traffic travelling from Ambala towards Chandigarh and beyond to bypass the congestion-prone urban stretches of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

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“Vehicles will be routed directly to the Zirakpur bypass and Aerocity without entering these towns, significantly reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs while improving road safety,” he said, adding that nearly 20,000 vehicles will be diverted daily away from the congestion-prone urban stretches of Dera Bassi and Zirakpur.

By providing a direct, access-controlled connection to the Zirakpur bypass and Aerocity, the corridor will enable through traffic and freight vehicles to avoid entering densely populated areas, reducing travel time, fuel consumption and vehicular emissions while improving road safety and traffic flow.

“The 10.30-km corridor has been designed as a fully access-controlled six-lane greenfield highway with grade-separated interchanges, eliminating at-grade intersections and separating through traffic from local urban traffic. This is expected to improve the operational efficiency of the Zirakpur bypass while easing congestion across the Tricity road network,” Bansal added.

Officials said the PR-07 Spur is an integral component of the planned Tricity Ring Road, which aims to provide uninterrupted, high-capacity movement around the Chandigarh urban agglomeration. Once completed, the link will enable through traffic and freight vehicles to bypass Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali entirely, reducing pressure on city roads.

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Apart from improving regional connectivity, the project is also expected to boost logistics efficiency, attract investment and support economic growth in the surrounding areas by strengthening the highway infrastructure network.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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