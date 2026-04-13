Constructed in 2016 for nearly Rs 50 crore: Public money goes down drain as Sec 17 multilevel parking remains underutilised

Built in 2016 at a cost of nearly Rs 50 crore, Chandigarh’s first multilevel parking facility at Sector 17 was envisioned as a solution to the chronic parking problem the city had been battling with, but a decade down the line, it stands as a white elephant as the parking crunch in Sector 17 remains unresolved.

Despite a peak capacity of 900 vehicles, daily occupancy is reported around just 200-250, mostly of traders located in the Sector 17 market. Visitors to Sector 17 avoid the multilevel parking facility due to its deteriorating condition, lack of maintenance, and inconvenient design.

The infrastructure project has now become a cautionary tale without user-friendly planning, upkeep, and incentives; even ambitious projects fail to deliver.

The facility has ground plus three underground-level parking. The surface level and the first underground level are preferred, but the second and third levels remain unutilised.

Seepage in the ceilings, poorly maintained premises, and signs of wear and neglect indicate the crumbling multilevel parking structure.

BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said, “It’s a perfect example of a well-planned, but poorly executed project. Crores of rupees of taxpayers is going down the drain every day. Efforts should be made to re-purpose it to make it viable in the current form to prevent it from further deterioration.”

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), told The Indian Express, “In general, people wish to park vehicles on the surface-level parking lots for their convenience. The parking fee at the facility is Rs 10 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 for two-wheelers, which is cheaper than other parking lots in the city; even then, visitors don’t prefer the multilevel parking facility. In fact, the poor maintenance, with half of the basement level occupied by cycles of the public bike sharing project, and other storage, makes the area dingy.”

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“The civic body needs to ensure proper upkeep, putting signage and directions for the multilevel parking on the Sector 17 entry roads to encourage visitors,” Vashisht suggested.

“As the top concrete surface of the parking is completely vacant, it can be utilised for starting a kids’ play and fun zone. Also, starting an attractive monthly parking scheme for shop owners and staff of institutions located in Sector 17 will encourage them to park their vehicles there,” he added.

Safety and security concerns

Frequent users of the parking have reported inconvenience and safety concerns.

Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh, said, “I prefer shifting back to the roadside parking, leakage in the roof allows water to percolate down and fall on my car. Then, having your vehicle parked there doesn’t make you feel safe because there is no proper security.”

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Accessibility and location

Many visitors have pointed out that the parking facility is at a distance, making it inconvenient for them to walk to the main plaza area of Sector 17.

Raj Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “Visitors don’t prefer to park their vehicles at the multilevel parking as they have to walk a long way.”

“The location is another reason why people don’t prefer the multilevel parking. “An elderly person visiting Sector 17 can’t walk that far after parking their vehicle there,” he said.

“Moreover, when there were issues of leakages reported, shopkeepers complained that a chemical was dripping on their vehicles, and thus, people wouldn’t prefer to park vehicles there,” he added.

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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said they would try to incentivise the parking so that people prefer to park their vehicles at the multilevel parking facility.

“Yes, it is not being preferred much, but we will try to introduce some initiatives so that people park their vehicles there. The parking rates were also made nominal, but due to location issues, not many people park their vehicles there,” he added.

Under vigilance scanner

The UT Vigilance Department had found serious anomalies in the construction of the multilevel parking, and accused an engineer on deputation from Punjab, currently posted as an executive engineer with the civic body, for allegedly favouring the construction firm.

Soon after the construction of the multilevel parking, there were reports of breakage and leakage in the building. Following complaints, the vigilance took over the investigation, and the then commissioner had also recommended action against the firm that built the parking.