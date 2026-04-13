Constructed in 2016 for nearly Rs 50 crore: Public money goes down drain as Sec 17 multilevel parking remains underutilised

The facility now presents a troubling picture, with deteriorating conditions and lack of maintenance

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 02:24 PM IST
sector 17, chandigarhMultilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh. (Express File Photo by Sahil Walia)
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Built in 2016 at a cost of nearly Rs 50 crore, Chandigarh’s first multilevel parking facility at Sector 17 was envisioned as a solution to the chronic parking problem the city had been battling with, but a decade down the line, it stands as a white elephant as the parking crunch in Sector 17 remains unresolved.

Despite a peak capacity of 900 vehicles, daily occupancy is reported around just 200-250, mostly of traders located in the Sector 17 market. Visitors to Sector 17 avoid the multilevel parking facility due to its deteriorating condition, lack of maintenance, and inconvenient design.

The infrastructure project has now become a cautionary tale without user-friendly planning, upkeep, and incentives; even ambitious projects fail to deliver.

The facility has ground plus three underground-level parking. The surface level and the first underground level are preferred, but the second and third levels remain unutilised.

Seepage in the ceilings, poorly maintained premises, and signs of wear and neglect indicate the crumbling multilevel parking structure.

BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu said, “It’s a perfect example of a well-planned, but poorly executed project. Crores of rupees of taxpayers is going down the drain every day. Efforts should be made to re-purpose it to make it viable in the current form to prevent it from further deterioration.”

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), told The Indian Express, “In general, people wish to park vehicles on the surface-level parking lots for their convenience. The parking fee at the facility is Rs 10 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 for two-wheelers, which is cheaper than other parking lots in the city; even then, visitors don’t prefer the multilevel parking facility. In fact, the poor maintenance, with half of the basement level occupied by cycles of the public bike sharing project, and other storage, makes the area dingy.”

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“The civic body needs to ensure proper upkeep, putting signage and directions for the multilevel parking on the Sector 17 entry roads to encourage visitors,” Vashisht suggested.

“As the top concrete surface of the parking is completely vacant, it can be utilised for starting a kids’ play and fun zone. Also, starting an attractive monthly parking scheme for shop owners and staff of institutions located in Sector 17 will encourage them to park their vehicles there,” he added.

Safety and security concerns

Frequent users of the parking have reported inconvenience and safety concerns.

Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 37 in Chandigarh, said, “I prefer shifting back to the roadside parking, leakage in the roof allows water to percolate down and fall on my car. Then, having your vehicle parked there doesn’t make you feel safe because there is no proper security.”

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Accessibility and location

Many visitors have pointed out that the parking facility is at a distance, making it inconvenient for them to walk to the main plaza area of Sector 17.

Raj Kumar, a shopkeeper, said, “Visitors don’t prefer to park their vehicles at the multilevel parking as they have to walk a long way.”

“The location is another reason why people don’t prefer the multilevel parking. “An elderly person visiting Sector 17 can’t walk that far after parking their vehicle there,” he said.

“Moreover, when there were issues of leakages reported, shopkeepers complained that a chemical was dripping on their vehicles, and thus, people wouldn’t prefer to park vehicles there,” he added.

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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said they would try to incentivise the parking so that people prefer to park their vehicles at the multilevel parking facility.

“Yes, it is not being preferred much, but we will try to introduce some initiatives so that people park their vehicles there. The parking rates were also made nominal, but due to location issues, not many people park their vehicles there,” he added.

Under vigilance scanner

The UT Vigilance Department had found serious anomalies in the construction of the multilevel parking, and accused an engineer on deputation from Punjab, currently posted as an executive engineer with the civic body, for allegedly favouring the construction firm.

Soon after the construction of the multilevel parking, there were reports of breakage and leakage in the building. Following complaints, the vigilance took over the investigation, and the then commissioner had also recommended action against the firm that built the parking.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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