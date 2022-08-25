Construct rooms for doctors at Bathinda AIIMS: Harsimrat to Mandaviya

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to construct accommodation for doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here in the interest of patients, asserting that lack of housing facility was leading to a high rate of attrition among medical professionals at the institute.

In a letter to the health minister, Harsimrat Badal said that construction of 1,120 dwelling units for doctors at AIIMS here has been pending for long and should be expedited in the interest of smooth functioning of the institute.

She said since funds were already available with the institute for this purpose, administrative approval should be given for it along with sanction of the financial cost outlay.

She said the operation and maintenance work at the institute should also be handed over to the central public works department (CPWD). “The CPWD wing concerned may be directed to visit AIIMS, Bathinda, to finalise the takeover of operation and maintenance of the institute,” she added.

The Bathinda MP also reiterated her request for upgradation of the 28-bed trauma and emergency centre at AIIMS here to a 300-bed facility.