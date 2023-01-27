Follow constitutional values and duties, says Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at R-Day function

Unfurling the tricolour in Jalandhar on Thursday as part of Republic Day celebrations, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said that people should be “fully sincere” towards constitutional values and duties and advocated that stern action be initiated against those found flouting the Constitution.

Giving a call to the people of Punjab to become “active partners in the holistic development of the state”, the governor expressed confidence that the people would set a new example of prosperity and growth in Punjab.

Remembering martyrs, freedom fighters and patriots, the governor said that the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, contributed immensely to the preparation and execution of the Constitution. Ambedkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad and lakhs of Indians played a crucial role in India’s liberation from British imperialism, governor Purohit added. “The great sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra and numerous other youngsters are a source of patriotism and nationalism for younger generations,” he said.

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit also lauded the contribution of Punjabis to safeguard the country from internal as well as external aggressions.

Recalling the role played by Punjab’s farmers in bringing about the Green Revolution and making the country self-reliant with respect to food security, Purohit said that once the country was forced to have wheat from the United States. “Presently, India, despite a population of nearly 135 crore, has emerged as a country exporting its grains,” he said.

Expressing concern over cross-border narcotic activities, the governor said that it was a matter of concern in the six districts situated on the international border and urged people to be vigilant for the internal security of the country and the state.

The governor also underscored the need for social, political, economic and educational empowerment of weaker sections, backward classes and minorities, especially women.

The expectations to raise a voice for peoples’ rights and the truth have increased as he is speaking in Jalandhar, a hub of newspapers, the governor added.