Constitution gives Gov right to seek info from state: Experts

AMID heightened confrontation between Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Bhagwant Mann, legal experts, politicians and noted economist said that the “Governor was well within his right to seek information from the CM and the Constitution gives him the right”.

While Dr Sardara Singh Johl, said the “CM was on the wrong foot”, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh also sided with the Governor on the issue.

A legal expert, The Indian Express spoke to said that the Governor was “well within his rights to seek any information pertaining to state’s affairs from the CM”. “This is provided by the Constitution under Article 167. The CM has to communicate to the Governor, all the decisions of the state. Also, the Article states that the CM has to finish the information if the Governor calls for. The state will have to answer his questions. The CM cannot get away with cross-questioning the Governor. Tomorrow, he may question the President’s selection too,” said an expert.

Dr Johl, in a social media post, said, “The CM is on wrong foot. Why was it so compelling to reply to the Governor’s query so quickly and unthoughtfully? Where is the administration who could not advise the CM to go slow and respond diligently?” “Either the administration is incompetent or is interested in creating such “tamashas”! Or, the CM does not think it necessary to consult the administration,” Dr Joh said.

Bajwa said that challenging the right of the Governor to call information about certain decisions was not only unfortunate but also avoidable.

“There are many other challenges more pressing for the CM’s attention than to embroil into an undesirable controversies. The deteriorated law-and-order situation, precarious financial resources for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Punjab, rising unemployment, agricultural crisis, environmental crisis, and seemingly insurmountable challenges being posed by narco-terrorism across the border, failing health infrastructure, and the consequent flight of industry from the state, are some issues crying for whole-time attention of the Government”, LoP added.

Bir Devinder Singh said that if the confrontation is not eased out amicably, it has the potential to cause a very serious constitutional repercussions leading to constitutional showdown. The unfortunate instant tweet of the Chief Minister in response to the communication of the Governor, ridiculing the constitutional Authority of the Governor of the State, was highly obnoxious and outrageous to the core, he said.

Advertisement

“How could the CM dare not to furnish any information sought by the Governor under Article 167 of the Constitution, which also defines the duties and the responsibilities of the Chief Minister towards the Governor of the State. As per Article 167 Chief Minister is constitutionally bound to reply to the communications of the Governor.”

“It sounds ridiculous if the CM writes to the Governor seeking information regarding the criteria for the appointment of Governor; the question which any 10+2 Student having political Science as an elective subject, could easily answer. I wonder why this question was asked from the Governor? It only speaks volumes of stupidity, nothing else,” he said.