Constituency Watch| Jalandhar central: Overflowing sewers, garbage mismanagement raise a stink

Voters: 1,67,446

MLA: Rajinder Beri (Congress)

Previous MLA: Manoranjan Kalia (BJP)

Key issues: This is mainly an urban constituency with a few villages on the fringes of the city area and around 4-5 slum localities. Faulty sewer lines have created havoc in half a dozen localities of this constituency, including posh areas. Drinking water facilities in the slum localities, garbage menace, poor roads are other issues.

MLA says: “When I became the legislator of this segment my main objective was to focus on the development works of the constituency. There was no proper sewerage system in Abadpura, Santoshi Nagar, Ekta Nagar and Dakoha, which I tried to get laid and could complete 70 per cent of the work. Under Amrit Yojana, we have been providing potable water to several slum colonies and then I have completed the long pending construction work of the building of Northern India Institute of Fashion Designing (NIIFD). Also two underpasses at Surya Enclave and Pragpur got completed under my tenure with a cost of around Rs 2 crore each. Now work of Chogitti railway bridge is going on at a fast pace. Apart from this, I am constructing a fully air conditioned government school building in Guru Nanak Pura. Also Guru Nanak Library got renovated at a cost of Rs 85 lakhs. For sewer water ponds in Surya Enclave, we are getting a new sewer line. For garbage, we need a permanent solution by having a solid waste management system and also need people’s support.”

Opposition Says: BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said that Congress MLA had only done some patchwork in five years. He said that all the major development works were completed during the previous SAD- BJP government and Congress could neither carry forward nor maintain those. Even a wrong statue of Shaheed Bhgat Sibgh was installed by them and the MLA himself participated in protest against PowerCom and in Improvement Trust while his government is ruling in the state. “If an MLA is not being listened to by his own party then how the public cry will be listened to by this government,” he added.

VOTERS SAY

“Due to negligence of government officials over a dozen ‘sewage ponds’ have come in Surya Enclave, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue and we have forced to live in hellish conditions for the past five years as the MLA of the ruling party has seemingly turned a deaf ear. Even the illegal dairies are still existing in this urban locality,” said Gagan Singh, a resident of Surya Enclave, adding that garbage is littered all around when Jalandhar is in the list of smart cities.