Monday, August 01, 2022

Constable suspended for thrashing motorcyclist in Manimajra

Sources said that the motorcyclist Bittu, 32, a resident of Indira Colony, was on his way back home when constable Satish Kumar signalled him to stop near Indira Colony.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 2, 2022 12:22:12 am
A CHANDIGARH Police constable, Satish Kumar, was suspended on Monday for allegedly beating up a motorcyclist for not wearing a helmet at Indira Colony, Manimajra.

According to details, constable Satish Kumar was posted at IT Park Police Station. The incident allegedly took place on Saturday night. Sources said that the motorcyclist Bittu, 32, a resident of Indira Colony, was on his way back home when constable Satish Kumar signalled him to stop near Indira Colony.

Though Bittu initially ignored Kumar’s signal to stop, he, however, later stopped his two-wheeler.

Constable Satish Kumar, however, lost his temper and beat Bittu up with his cane, pulled him down from the motorcycle and kicked him thrice. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed in the balcony of a nearby house.

Reports said that though Bittu was not willing to lodge a police complaint in the case initially, he later chose to do so after the footage of the incident went viral and reached police officials.

SHO of IT Park police station, Inspector Rohtash Minar, said, “Constable Satish Kumar was suspended following the orders from our top brass.”

Police said that after being suspended, the constable was sent to police lines in Sector 26. A regular departmental probe has also been initiated against him.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said,” Constable Satish Kumar, along with another policeman, was on patrolling duty when the incident took place on Saturday. The policemen had signalled the motorcyclist to stop. However, the motorcyclist, Bittu, had allegedly made an objectionable gesture towards the policemen and refused to stop initially. Subsequently, the motorcyclist was intercepted by the policeman, and then beaten up by the constable, with the entire incident being caught on a nearby CCTV camera.”

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:21:05 am

