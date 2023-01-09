Constable shot dead in Punjab’s Phagwara as cops chase gangsters who fled with car

A police constable was shot dead in a firing incident late on Sunday night in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, officers said. The deceased was part of a Phagwara city police team that was chasing four gangsters who had fled with a car after threatening its owner at gunpoint. Three of the gangsters, who sustained injuries in a subsequent firing, were nabbed.

Officers identified the deceased as Kuldeep Bajwa, 27, who was deputed at the Phagwara city police station. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a compensation of Rs 2 crore to his family.

In a tweet on Monday, Mann said, “Salute to martyr Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa Belt no. 886/KPT who has made the sacrifice in line of duty. Punjab Government will make Ex Gratia grant of Rs 1 crores. Another Rs 1 crore insurance payment will be made by HDFC Bank. We stand with our martyrs and their families”.

The robbers who were nabbed were identified as Ranbir, Vishnu and Kulwinder. According to officers, the group of four gangsters looted a Creta car at gunpoint from Phagwara resident Avtar Singh, a banker. When the police came to know about it, they began chasing the gang along with Singh. During the chase, the robbers opened fire at the police team and Constable Kuldeep Bajwa received several bullet injuries.

Later, the personnel alerted Phillaur police because the gang was fleeing towards Phillaur. The Phillaur police set up a naka to nab the robbers, but there the robbers opened fire again and the police retaliated. Three of the robbers received bullet injuries on their hands and legs in the shooting, while the fourth one managed to escape into the darkness.

While doctors at Phagwara civil hospital pronounced the constable dead, the injured robbers were shifted to the civil hospital in Jalandhar.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav too shared his condolences in a tweet: “Salute to martyr Ct. Kuldeep Singh who has laid down his life in the line of duty. Three criminals have also been injured with gunshot injuries. @PunjabPoliceInd looks after its martyrs and their families. Chief Minister has announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratia”.