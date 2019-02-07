Chandigarh Constable accused in graft case moves anticipatory bail plea

A constable of Chandigarh Police, accused in a graft case involving two other policemen, has filed an anticipatory bail application in the CBI court here.

Pramod Kumar, accused in the case involving inspector Baljit Singh and constable Surinder Kumar, moved the application for anticipatory bail in the court of Sanjiv Joshi, ADJ, special CBI court.

The court issued a notice to the CBI to file a reply in the matter on Thursday. In his application, Kumar, through his counsel, said that the report of CBI indicates that during the verification of complaint, no evidence came on record regarding his guilt. He said there is no recording of any conversation between the complainant and him.

The plea also mentioned that there was no recovery of bribe money from Pramod Kumar and that he was falsely implicated in the case. The CBI arrested UT police inspector, Baljit Singh, posted as station house officer, police station Mauli Jagran, and constable Surinder Kumar of the same police station on graft charges. Kumar has been absconding since then. According to CBI, constable Surinder Rathi demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 45,000 on behalf of inspector Singh from Ramesh Sharma who runs a liquor shop in Mauli Jagran for not registering a NDPS case against his nephew, Gaurav.

Acting on Ramesh’s complaint, CBI laid a trap in Mauli Jagran and caught Kumar red-handed. Marked currency of Rs 45,000 was recovered from Kumar’s possession.