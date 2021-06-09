Consider protection plea of live-in couple: HC to Faridkot SSP

The petitioners' counsel requested the court to issue adequate directions for their protection and appropriate action on their representation submitted to the Faridkot SSP.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Faridkot SSP to consider the representation for protection of a live-in couple, involving a married woman and unmarried man.

The couple, through counsel Saransh Sabharwal, had contended that the two apprehend danger to their life and liberty from the husband of the woman.

Justice Vivek Puri directed the SSP to look into the grievance of the petitioners. “However, this order is not construed as any expression to validate the relationship of the petitioners or upon any civil and criminal proceedings,” read the court order.