Consider decision taken by Maharashtra, High Court suggests to PU

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked Panjab University to “consider and examine” the issue of conducting final year examinations, keeping in view the decisions taken by the Maharashtra government and the Central University of Tamil Nadu, according to which the students will be passed on the basis of their previous semesters’performance.

The court also has extended the stay on Panjab University’s decision to hold final semester examinations at the varsity

this month.

The case has been been now adjourned to August 13.

On July 15, the court had said, “Keeping in view the continuous increase in the number of Covid-19 patients, there should be interim stay of the final examinations in July.”

During the hearing on Thursday, the court was also informed that some of the students will have to travel from far off places like Leh and Ladakh to give examinations of the final semester.

Yatin Mehta and others had approached the High Court against the order and notifications issued by Panjab University to hold end semester examinations for the final year students.

During the previous hearing, the counsel representing the petitioners cited a judgement passed by the Delhi High Court in the case of Delhi University to contend that the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, and the ministers are unanimous that there is no compulsion to conduct exams for the final year students.

The petitioners also cited a notification passed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University), whereby they have taken a decision not to conduct final examinations and give grades to students on pro-rata basis based on current semester internal continuous assessment.

