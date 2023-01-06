Conman held for duping 9 to the tune of `76 lakh

The phase-1 police on Thursday arrested a conman who had duped at least nine people to the tune of Rs 76 lakh on the pretext of police recruitment. The accused was produced in the court and remanded in two- day police custody.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajbir Singh Grewal, a resident of Sector 69.

The police on Wednesday registered a case on the complaint of Arvinder Singh that Grewal along with his accomplice Naresh Kumar had duped him.

The police officials said that accused Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case of duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Phase-1 police station.