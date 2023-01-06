scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Conman held for duping 9 to the tune of `76 lakh

The police officials said that accused Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case of duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajbir Singh Grewal, a resident of Sector 69. (Representational/File)

The phase-1 police on Thursday arrested a conman who had duped at least nine people to the tune of Rs 76 lakh on the pretext of police recruitment. The accused was produced in the court and remanded in two- day police custody.

The arrested accused was identified as Rajbir Singh Grewal, a resident of Sector 69.
The police on Wednesday registered a case on the complaint of Arvinder Singh that Grewal along with his accomplice Naresh Kumar had duped him.

The police officials said that accused Rajbir was already booked in a cheating case of duping people on the pretext of police recruitment to the tune of Rs 76 lakh.

More from Chandigarh

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Phase-1 police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 01:56 IST
Next Story

Nine police vehicles but no coordination, finds police inquiry in Kanjhawala hit-and-run

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close