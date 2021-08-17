Cong’s Jagbir Brar joins SAD, Sukhbir declares him Jalandhar Cantt candidate

As SAD president Sukhbir Badal inducted Congress leader Jagbir Singh Brar into the party Monday and declared him the Jalandhar Cantonment candidate, party’s Halka incharge for the seat, senior leader, Sarabjit Singh Makkar, held a parallel meeting with party workers to express his resentment.

He urged the party must reconsider its decision as workers of the constituency were against it.

Brar was former SAD MLA from the same constituency and had contested on SAD ticket from Jalandhar Cantonment in 2007 and won the election. He had the quit SAD to join PPP formed by Manpreet Badal. Later, Brar had joined Congress before 2012 elections and contested from the same seat but lost to Olympian Paragt Singh, who had contested on a SAD ticket then.

Before the 2017 elections, Pargat joined Congress and got the ticket from Jalandhar Cantt, while Brar sulked at the decision. Now, he has returned to his parent party again to contest again from here.

Makkar on the other hand held a meeting at Gurudwara Guru Teg Bahadur to show his resentment against the announcement of Brar as party candidate from here. He said that it was a betrayal to him.

“I called SAD president 4-5 days back when I came to know that Jagbir Brar is calling people in the constituency and telling them that he was joining SAD and will contest from here, but SAD president denied any such development,” said Makkar, adding that he has been working here as constituency incharge for the past four years and in 2019 Lok Sabha elections he brought the party share at par with Congress, but now his efforts were being ignored.

“I have been a loyal worker of the party for 35 years and even contested successfully from Adampur, which was a rural constituency, and when Adampur became reserve, I was sent to Kapurthala to get Pargat Singh fight from Jalandhar Cantt in 2012 and when in 2017 Pargat joined Congress I was asked to contest against him,” he said, adding that “now when I have been working relentlessly here for the past four years, the ticket has been given to somebody else which is wrong and party must reconsider it as workers of the constituency will never accept it”.

His supporters in their speeches said that Makkar must be given the ticket by SAD.

Meanwhile after Brar’s announcement, speaking to the media Sukhbir Badal attacked Navjot Sidhu for indulging in cheap theatrics, and said that Punjab needed serious leadership to uplift the state and not tamashas like that being done by Sidhu as well as AAP’s Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking on the occasion, senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the Congress was a divided house.

Jagbir Singh Brar disclosed that he was offered plum posts to prevent him from joining the SAD, but he had refused everything as he was convinced the SAD alone was committed to pursuing a pro-poor agenda and taking all sections of society with it towards the path of progress.

He also lashed out at Congress leader Pargat Singh and said Pargat had started criticising Capt Amarinder Singh after enjoying the fruits of power for four and a half years.

“Pargat did the same during the erstwhile SAD-led government. Even this time he has done nothing for the people,” Jagbir Brar added.