Ahead of Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nadda’s dig: ‘pehle party toh jod lo’

Five days before Congress launches its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, BJP president J P Nadda Friday advised the opposition party that has seen an exit of many senior leaders in recent past to first keep its flock together. Stating that the Congress has been reduced to being a “brother-sister party’, Nadda said the BJP is fighting against, and will continue to fight against, the “family-centric” parties.

“The Congress is now neither a party of ideology nor a national party, nor even a regional party. It has been reduced to a brother-sister party,” Nadda said, in an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Referring to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from the party, Nadda said the people who gave 50 years to the Congress are now deserting it. “Did you ever think why are they leaving. They need to introspect… Now, they are talking of Bharat Jodo, Bharat Jodo. Arrey pehle party toh jod lo (unite the party first),” Nadda said.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress will launch its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Srinagar on September 7. The party leaders will cover 3,750 km on foot over a period of 150 days.

On a two day visit to Haryana, Nadda, while addressing a public rally in Kaithal said that BJP is pitted against family-centric outfits, which only care about themselves and their families.

“Look at J&K. Who am I [BJP] fighting with? National Conference. What is it? A family party. In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal is a family party. In Haryana, even Congress has become a family party. In Uttar Pradesh, BJP is fighting with Samajwadi Party, another family party. In Bihar, we are fighting against RJD – Lalu and Tejaswai’s party. In Bengal, we are contesting against TMC, which is Mamata Banerjee and her nephew’s party. In South, Telangana Rajya Samiti…whose party is it? Son’s party, daughter’s party, son-in-law’s party, family party; rest all have been sent home; In Tamil Nadu, DMK,” said Nadda.

“In Maharashtra, whose party has the Shiv Sena remained now, a family party. The real Shiv Sena has left them,” he said, adding that one hand “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working like a warrior to serve people of this nation” while on the other hand, “family parties are working to save their sons, daughters, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters”.

“We are for the country, they are for themselves. Those who say they are fighting against corruption, are themselves out on bail. What will they fight,” he said without taking any names.

Nadda also alleged that in the past 70 years whenever there was a Congress rule and those of other parties, they tried to divide society and made a brother fight against his brother, pitted one caste against the other, one region against the other for the sake of power.

He claimed that people are reaping benefits of bringing the BJP to power. “That is why I always say if you have to enjoy the light, remember darkness. If you think of good days, then remember the days of the past, then you will know how difference is made when right party and right person occupies the seat of power,” he said.

Nadda urged people to ensure that when they exercise their franchise, they vote directly for BJP and “not for any mediators”.

“I would like to urge all of you to bless Modi ji, (Haryana Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar ji and leave all these family parties to take care of their respective families,” he added.

Incidentally, BJP is in an alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway faction of the Indian National Lok Dal led by his grandfather Om Prakash Chautala.

Nadda’s attack on regional and ‘family-parties’ is being seen as an apparent signal to BJP’s allies that the party is gearing up to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha polls in Haryana on its own.

Nadda touched upon several schemes initiated for women by the Narendra Modi government while CM Khattar touched upon the zero tolerance policy shown by his dispensation towards corruption and highlighted several pro-people initiatives of his government.

Nadda praised PM Modi for changing the culture and definition of politics and governance. He said when the Covid pandemic broke out even the nations with better health facilities were seen struggling but it was due to the prime minister’s vision and leadership that India fought the crisis effectively.

He said within a few months India came out with vaccine against Covid and people got a “suraksha kavach” against the disease.

“These days you see Joe Biden [US President] on television, he comes wearing a mask, takes it off and then gives a speech. Here, I am looking at you all. Not a single person is wearing a face mask. You all are sitting next to each other. Who gave you this security cover? It is Narendra Modi who provided this security mask to 130 crore people of this nation,” he said.

Nadda is on a two-day visit to Haryana, during which he will hold a series of meetings with party workers and leaders. On Friday, he also held party meetings in Ambala and Panchkula. His visit comes ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.