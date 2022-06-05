Congress worried, AAP waits and watches developments

Former Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu, and his brother, Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, joining the BJP on Saturday has created uncertainty among the rank of Congress councillors in Mohali, with many leaders believing that this will provide the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an opportunity to find a stronger foothold in the Mohali civic corporation.

In a big jolt to the Congress in Punjab, its Mohali mayor, four former ministers and a former MLA joined the BJP on Saturday, as did two former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs, giving the saffron party a major shot in the arm.

On Saturday, Congress councillors that The Indian Express spoke to said that they were not aware of the plan of the Sidhu brothers and got to know about the switch only through the media.

Former senior deputy mayor and Mohali Congress president, Rishab Jain, stated that everybody had the right to take their own decisions, while adding that he was not aware of the plan by the Sidhu brothers. He added that all the Congress councillors will hold a meeting and decide their future course of action soon.

Mohali deputy mayor, Kuljeet Bedi, on the other hand rubbished fears of other councillors following suit and said that he was part of the Congress and will remain so. He told The Indian Express that till the time the party decided the next course of action, Amarjit Sidhu will contnue to be their mayor.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said that some Sidhu loyalists can give a tough time to the party and switch over as well.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on the other hand, has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach for now, with the party’s Mohali MLA, Kulwant Singh, having been instructed by the high command to keep a close eye on the developments and the councillors.

Sources said that at least 18 more Congress councillors are in touch with the AAP and soon a resolution to remove Amarjit as Mohali’s Mayor could be moved in the civic House. The AAP will need the support of 27 councillors to remove Amarjit as Mohali’s mayor, if a resolution is moved in the House.

Mohali civic corporation has a strength of 50 members, of which 37 belong to the Congress, AAP has 10, while three are Independents.

Out of Congress’ 37 councillors, 17 are said to be close to the Sidhus and may switch sides with him.

State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had later termed the switchovers a “blessing in disguise” for his party. He said the saffron party had taken “trash” into its fold and would realise in the next elections what a “tohfa” (gift) it had accepted.