Congress workers protest against Rahul’s ‘unending harassment’, submit memo

Several workers of Chandigarh Congress Thursday marched towards Punjab Raj Bhawan from Congress Bhawan in Sector 35-C, Chandigarh, to protest and present a memorandum addressed to the President of India.

The memorandum requested the President to advise the BJP government to ensure “that the security agencies work impartially and do not try to falsely implicate the leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who speak against the divisive, anti-people and anti-Constitution policies of the current government at the Centre”.

The slogan-shouting workers were stopped by a heavy contingent of police at Sector 34-35 traffic lights. About 100 workers of the party, including senior party functionaries, were arrested when they tried to sneak through the police barricades. They were taken to Sector 36 police station in buses.

The Congress workers alleged “unnecessary, unwarranted and unending harrasment of their leader Rahul Gandhi on baseless grounds at the behest of Modi government by the Enforcement Directorate”.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Later, the arrested leaders gave a memorandum addressed to the President of India to police officials with a request to forward it to the UT Administrator.

The memorandum submitted on behalf of Chandigarh Congress stated “that while the law enforcing agencies like ED are trying to manufacture cases against the leaders like Rahul Gandhi, nothing is being done to probe the prima-facie cogent allegations against the people within the government as well as those connected with the BJP”.

The Chandigarh Congress demanded a probe by a truly independent agency into the recent newspaper reports quoting M M C Ferdinando, former chairman of Celon Electricity Board of Sri Lanka, to the effect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi influenced the Sri Lankan President to award a wind power project to Adani group. The probe must focus on why a private player was favoured during the negotiations between the two governments, the memorandum added.

Similarly, Anil Ambani’s nascent company with zero experience was favoured during negotiations for Refale airplanes. The allegations to this effect were levelled by none other than former President of France at one stage. It was alleged that the people at large were also peeved at lack of transparency in spending thousands of crores deposited in PM CARES Fund. The memorandum added that a free and fair inquiry by an independent agency may bring many skeletons out of the PM CARES Fund.

The Congress leaders said that the security agencies are meant to be impartial and are bound to treat all citizens as equals.

“But the unfortunate situation that appears to be prevailing in the country today is that those who are close to the power centre in Delhi are allowed to subvert the law as well as the rule of the law without any fear and those who differ from the government’s viewpoint are being implicated in false cases,” the statement said.

In the afternoon, Treasurer of All India Congress Committee Pawan Kumar Bansal reached the police station to enquire about the arrested Congress activists, who were released later in the day.