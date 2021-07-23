Sidhu’s installation ceremony: Bus ferrying Congress workers to Chandigarh meets with accident; 3 dead

The accident took place on Mohara road (Express Photo)

A bus ferrying Congress workers from Moga to Chandigarh met with an accident on Lohara road on Friday morning, killing at least three people. The workers were en route Chandigarh to attend the installation ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been appointed the president of the party’s state unit.

Of the 40 travelling in the bus, 10 are admitted at Moga Civil Hospital, while nine others have been referred to hospitals in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala, Dr Amarpreet Kaur Bajwa, Moga Civil Surgeon, said.

The rest of the travellers, who suffered minor injuries, were discharged after receiving first aid.

The accident took place after the mini-bus the Congress workers were travelling in collided head on with a Punjab Roadways bus.

Ahead of the ceremony Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu met for the first time at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, signalling an end to their stalemate.