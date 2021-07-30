Punjab: Congress worker ends life, leaves behind a voice note addressed to Sidhu

A Congress worker from Ludhiana’s Jangpur village allegedly died by suicide Thursday, leaving behind an audio recording addressed to the party’s newly appointed Punjab chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Police said Daljit Singh Happy (42) was embroiled in a property dispute with one Pritam Singh, and the matter was under investigation by Ludhiana rural police. However, on Thursday, Daljit allegedly left home in an inebriated state and later uploaded an audio clip on social media blaming some people for his situation, and demanding justice from Sidhu. After his brother found the clip on social media, he rushed to search for him. Police said Daljit was found lying unconscious at the nearby Budel village (on Raikot road) and was rushed to hospital, but could not survive.

G S Bains, DSP Dakha, said Daljit used to live with his elder brother’s family. He was not married. He had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, which ultimately led to his death.

A senior police officer said one Pritam Singh had given his plot to Daljit for three months as the latter wanted to store some construction material there. However, later Daljit started claiming that it was his plot, following which Pritam had filed a police complaint, which is under investigation. Later, two other villagers — Mahinder Singh and Baljinder Singh — also corroborated Pritam’s claim, which left Daljit distressed.

The audio clip Daljit addressed to Sidhu purportedly says: “…I congratulate you for becoming Punjab Congress president…but I request that you should also hold the hand of Congress workers like me. My time is over but please do help my family…I have worked for Congress party since Dakha (Malkit Singh) had got ticket from Dakha. There was so much fear that no one would go out even to put up posters for Congress but we would visit villages at night to put up posters…Then I joined Youth Congress…I worked for Congress in Haryana also…I am being entangled in a false FIR…I have purchased a piece of land but those who have sold it are now claiming that this land is theirs…I am ending my life…Please help my family after I am gone. I am unmarried. I did not get married due to party works…I was always travelling because I gave my entire life to Congress party. But today this party has defeated me. Some Akalis are responsible for my death…I am naming them…Pritam Singh, Mahinder Singh, Baljinder Singh…all these people have given false statements against me…Please get justice for me if you think I have been a true Congress worker…In my next birth, I want to be a Congress man again…I am not leaving the party till death…”

DSP Bains said an FIR had been registered against Pritam Singh, Mahinder Singh and Baljinder Singh under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC at Mullanpur Dakha police station. Mahinder and Baljinder have been arrested.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said, “Tragic news of our party worker from Ludhiana district Happy Bajwa committing suicide. Have directed DGP Punjab to immediately enquire into it and to bring the culprits to book. Anyone found guilty will not be spared.”

Navjot Singh Sidhu along with cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited the family of deceased and announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of Punjab Congress for his family.